Tactics Ogre: Reborn Is Available Now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SQUARE ENIX® announced that Tactics Ogre: Reborn™, a reimagined edition of the beloved tactical RPG, is now available on the PlayStation®5 (PS5™) console, PlayStation®4 console, Nintendo Switch™ system and PC via STEAM®. Tactics Ogre: Reborn delivers beautifully converted high-definition graphics, updated battle systems and vast sound improvements – including fully-voiced cutscenes (English and Japanese), recreated sound effects and re-recorded live background music composed by Hitoshi Sakimoto – all bringing to life a new experience that Tactics Ogre veterans and a new generation of gamers alike will enjoy.

To watch the Tactics Ogre: Reborn Launch Trailer, visit: https://youtu.be/fziaA_mfMws

Tactics Ogre: Reborn is set in The Valerian Isles, jewels of the Obero Sea. Following many years of conflict, there finally rose a man to put an end to this: Dorgalua Oberyth. Known as the “Dynast-King,” he brought peace and prosperity to Valeria for half a century. After his death, a civil war erupts and throws the isles of Valeria into a bloody struggle for power between three warring factions. In Tactics Ogre: Reborn, players follow the story of a young man, Denam Pavel, caught in the centre of the bloodshed. Although he seeks a path of freedom and justice, players will soon discover that even the noblest of goals requires impossibly difficult decisions to be made.

Reborn and deeper than ever, this classic tactical role-playing adventure enables players to fully immerse themselves in the world and intrigue of Tactics Ogre. In Tactics Ogre: Reborn, players will take control of a team of units on the battlefield and utilise the turn-based combat system to act strategically and gain the upper hand over their enemy. As players progress, they can recruit additional party members, experiment with various classes, weapons, magic, and abilities, and make key decisions at several instances in the story that will ultimately impact how events unfold.

New updates and features include:

Beautifully remastered graphics that enhance yet maintain the original distinctive visual style

Fully voiced cutscenes in English and Japanese

Full orchestral re-recording of the game’s soundtrack

Assorted quality of life updates, such as: Redesigned battle system Adjusted level management system Reworked AI Simplified and improved UI



Tactics Ogre: Reborn is available now in a Standard Digital Edition for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC via STEAM and a Standard Physical Edition for PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. A Digital Premium Edition is also available now on PS5, PS4 and STEAM, and includes the Tactics Ogre: Reborn Original Soundtrack in addition to the full game. The game is rated Teen by the ESRB.

Fans can also pre-order the Tactics Ogre: Reborn Tarot Card Set exclusively through the Square Enix Store. This three-piece tarot card set is otherwise only available in Japan as part of the game’s Collector’s Edition and contains a tarot card deck, a storage pouch, and a mat.

