Tachyum Unveils Path to Sustainable Green Datacenters

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Linux—Tachyum™ announced today the release of the white paper, “Tachyum Prodigy – Solution for Data Centers that are Hungry for Energy,” explaining how Prodigy®, the world’s first Universal Processor, is ideally suited to help overcome increasingly excessive energy use in data centers.

Data centers are among the most energy-demanding facilities in the world. A report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) indicates that 3% of global electricity use comes from data centers and data transmission networks. Data centers are expected to consume 20% of the world’s energy supply by 2025 as the demand for digital services continues to grow.

Tachyum’s white paper details how Prodigy delivers disruptive innovation for data centers with unprecedented power efficiency by unifying the CPU, GPGPU and TPU into a single processor die, enabling groundbreaking performance while removing the need for power-hunger, costly accelerators. The white paper further shows how this compares to other data center solutions with higher performance/watt than both CPUs and GPUs; up to 4.4x higher performance/W than Intel 8490-H for cloud computing; and up to 13.4x higher performance/W than Nvidia H100 for generative AI.

“Keeping pace with the energy demands of today’s hyperscale data centers is simply not attainable,” said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. “Additionally, massive growth from the rapid adoption of AI can only be accomplished by enabling a single hardware platform, like Prodigy, that can handle multiple workloads and avoids the time and energy from separate, custom-built solutions. Those reading the white paper will see that this approach makes the most sense and will become more evident as power demand increases.”

Prodigy provides both the high performance required for cloud and HPC/AI workloads within a single architecture. As a Universal Processor offering utility for all workloads, Prodigy-powered data center servers can seamlessly and dynamically switch between computational domains. By eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware and dramatically increasing server utilization, Prodigy reduces CAPEX and OPEX significantly while delivering unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics. Prodigy integrates 128 high-performance custom-designed 64-bit compute cores, to deliver up to 4x the performance of the highest-performing x86 processors for cloud workloads, up to 3x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC, and 6x for AI applications.

Those interested in reading the “Tachyum Prodigy – Solution for Data Centers that are Hungry for Energy” white paper can download a copy at https://www.tachyum.com/resources/whitepapers/2023/07/25/tachyum-prodigy-solution-for-data-centers-that-are-hungry-for-energy/.

