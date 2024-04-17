Tachyum Completes Testing of Debugger on its Prodigy FPGA Prototype

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Linux—Tachyum® today announced that it has completed testing of full-fledged hardware debugging features of the FPGA prototype of its Prodigy® Universal Processor. This latest capability has undergone testing with GNU Debugger (gdb), a widely used Linux tool for debugging software, to ensure successful operations and is a key component of Prodigy’s continued march towards production.

As part of the hardware development process, debuggers are used to search for and identify components that are not operating correctly or are incorrectly configured. The Prodigy platform supports four debug registers for hardware breakpoints and four registers for hardware watchpoints for memory operations. Four hardware PC breakpoints can even debug ROM code where software breakpoints are unable to be used.

“Having hardware debugging features incorporated into the Prodigy FPGA allows our customers to debug directly on the prototype itself instead of through less effective software processes,” said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. “Previous debugging, which ran on Prodigy software c-model, is now running on FPGA and ensures that hardware issues can be resolved prior to tape-out. This is the latest feature we’ve incorporated into the Prodigy FPGA tests to ensure our customers have all the necessary tools and capabilities implemented into our Universal Processor on Day 1 of launch.”

As a Universal Processor offering industry-leading performance for all workloads, Prodigy-powered data center servers can seamlessly and dynamically switch between computational domains (such as AI/ML, HPC, and cloud) with a single homogeneous architecture. By eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware and dramatically increasing server utilization, Prodigy reduces CAPEX and OPEX significantly while delivering unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics. Prodigy integrates 192 high-performance custom-designed 64-bit compute cores, to deliver up to 4.5x the performance of the highest-performing x86 processors for cloud workloads, up to 3x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC, and 6x for AI applications.

A video demonstration of Prodigy’s FPGA hardware debugger using hardware debug registers showcased with gdb is available for viewing at https://youtu.be/uZ_lbOR1I0Q.

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming the economics of AI, HPC, public and private cloud workloads with Prodigy, the world’s first Universal Processor. Prodigy unifies the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU in a single processor to deliver industry-leading performance, cost and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. As global data center emissions continue to contribute to a changing climate, with projections of their consuming 10 percent of the world’s electricity by 2030, the ultra-low power Prodigy is positioned to help balance the world’s appetite for computing at a lower environmental cost. Tachyum recently received a major purchase order from a US company to build a large-scale system that can deliver more than 50 exaflops performance, which will exponentially exceed the computational capabilities of the fastest inference or generative AI supercomputers available anywhere in the world today. When complete in 2025, the Prodigy-powered system will deliver a 25x multiplier vs. the world’s fastest conventional supercomputer – built just this year – and will achieve AI capabilities 25,000x larger than models for ChatGPT4. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.

