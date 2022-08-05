Tachus Achieves World-Class Net Promoter Score

Fast Growing Fiber-to-the-Home Internet Provider’s Score of 88 is Nearly 3 Times the Telecommunications Industry Average

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Houston--Tachus, one of the fastest-growing fiber-to-the-home Internet Service Providers in the Lone Star State, today announced that it has achieved a world-class Net Promoter Score of 88 – nearly three times the telecommunications industry average. The score is based on a customer survey sent to Tachus customers.

The Net Promoter Score was developed by global consultancy Bain & Company to give companies a way to measure customer satisfaction and determine how likely they are to recommend the brand to friends and family.

“We are deeply gratified to know that Tachus customers are not only satisfied with our blazing fast fiber Internet service, but they’re highly likely to recommend us to their friends and family members,” said CEO Hal Brumfield. “Our world class Net Promoter Score reflects the trust Tachus customers place in us to provide a reliable, state-of-the-art fiber Internet connection and an unmatched customer experience.”

Tachus has differentiated itself in the fiber-to-the-home Internet market by remaining true to its core values of community, integrity, and simplicity, focusing on providing access to blazing fast fiber Internet, prompt and thorough local customer service with no strings attached, no price increases, no extra taxes, fees, or no data caps.

In a little over three short years, Tachus has laid fiber in front of more than 70,000 homes in the region, including The Woodlands, Lake Conroe, Porter, Kingwood and Atascocita. Currently, The Woodlands-based provider serves over 20,000 customers. Tachus continues to rapidly expand its residential fiber network to other parts of Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

In April 2022, Tachus was recognized for having the fastest average download speed in Houston by Speedtest by Ookla. The company also was recognized by CNET as one of the Best Internet Providers in the region.

About Tachus Fiber Internet

Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, Tachus LLC is a fiber broadband Internet service provider, backed by Crosstimbers Capital Group. Tachus believes customers deserve fast, reliable Internet that requires no explanation. In doing so, Tachus is revolutionizing the way residential customers receive their Internet, by offering unlimited, enterprise-grade data-only services at a lifetime fixed rate, all paired with local customer service. With a network that has passed over 70,000 homes and serves 20,000 customers in the Houston Metropolitan region, Tachus continues to rapidly expand its residential fiber network to other parts of Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Please visit www.tachus.com for more information.

