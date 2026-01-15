T2 and PlusAI Team Up to Accelerate the Deployment of Level 4 Autonomous Trucks in Japan

Building on Mitsui & Co., Ltd.’s investment in PlusAI and T2’s autonomous trucking experience in Japan, the partnership paves the way for next-generation hub-to-hub autonomous freight

Autonomous trucks address the critical driver shortage in Japan, helping to improve safety, operational efficiency, productivity and sustainability of the country’s logistics system

TOKYO & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Autonomousdriving--PlusAI and Tokyo-based T2 Inc. announced today a strategic partnership to bring Level 4 autonomous trucks to Japan. This announcement comes as PlusAI is also planning to become publicly listed via a business combination with Churchill Capital Corp IX (Nasdaq: CCIX).

The collaboration combines T2's deep penetration on technology design and logistics operation in Japan with PlusAI’s proven experience in commercial deployment of autonomous trucks with global truck makers TRATON GROUP, Iveco Group, and Hyundai in the U.S. and Europe. By combining these complementary strengths, the companies will work toward introducing Level 4 autonomous trucking solutions tailored to Japan’s needs.

In support of this partnership with T2, Mitsui & Co. has made an investment in PlusAI, reflecting Mitsui’s long-term commitment to advancing next-generation mobility and strengthening Japan’s logistics infrastructure.

“Backed by Mitsui, this partnership is about bringing the right capabilities together for Japan,” said David Liu, CEO and Co-Founder of PlusAI. “T2 understands the unique requirements of Japan’s freight ecosystem, and PlusAI brings experience from commercial programs overseas. Together, we are taking an important step toward making autonomous trucking a reality in Japan.”

“T2 is focused on supporting Japan's logistics by applying autonomous driving technology,” said Mr. Masatomo Kumabe, CEO of T2. “Working with PlusAI, a company with demonstrated global expertise in autonomous trucking, positions us to accelerate the path toward safer, more efficient, more productive freight services in Japan.”

Japan faces persistent driver shortages and rising freight demand. Autonomous trucking represents a critical opportunity to enhance safety, reliability, and productivity across the nation’s logistics network. Through this partnership, PlusAI and T2 seek to support Japan’s transition toward a more resilient and AI-enabled freight system.

About T2

T2 Inc. is supported by over 20 leading companies from various industries dedicated to transforming transportation in Japan via autonomous driving. Having pioneered Japan's first commercial Level 2 autonomous trunk line operations in July 2025, T2 is now accelerating its mission to implement Level 4 autonomous trucking.

Website: https://t2.auto/en.

About PlusAI

PlusAI is an artificial intelligence company pioneering AI-based virtual driver software for factory-built autonomous trucks. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations in the United States and Europe, PlusAI was named by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies. Partners including TRATON GROUP’s Scania, MAN, and International brands, Hyundai Motor Company, Iveco Group, NVIDIA, Bosch, DSV, and Goodyear are working with PlusAI to accelerate the deployment of next-generation autonomous trucks. PlusAI announced in June 2025 that it plans to go public via a merger with Churchill Capital Corp IX (Nasdaq: CCIX). For more information, visit www.plus.ai or follow PlusAI on LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

