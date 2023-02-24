T-Mobile Makes Strategic Equity Investment in Movius

Investment to support growth of T-Mobile MultiLine powered by Movius

BELLEVUE, Wash. & CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile US, Inc. and Movius today announced an equity investment through T-Mobile Ventures in Movius, a leading software provider for secure and compliant mobile communications. The investment reflects the benefits that businesses and other organizations are seeing with T-Mobile MultiLine™, which is powered by Movius.

MultiLine allows employees to use a single smartphone for personal and business communications in a way that meets compliance standards. It enables employees to use their personal phone to call, text and even use apps like WhatsApp on a dedicated, secure, compliant business line. T-Mobile MultiLine is currently in use by businesses of all sizes in many industries, including many tier one global banks.

“We’re thrilled to further advance our partnership with T-Mobile for Business to offer MultiLine to an expanded set of industries with diverse use cases across Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Government, Legal Services and other highly-regulated industries,” said Ananth Siva, CEO at Movius. Siva added that T-Mobile MultiLine is gaining significant traction with companies in the non-regulated space as well, including those in the Hospitality, Transportation, and Construction industries and with small to medium size businesses looking to save on device costs.

“Stakes are high for many businesses to keep corporate sensitive communications safe,” said Mishka Dehghan, Senior Vice President of Strategy, Product and Solutions Engineering with T-Mobile Business Group. “We’re here for businesses with partners like Movius to help organizations focus on what they do best while we tackle their communication pain points for the modern workplace.”

Launched in 2020, T-Mobile Ventures is a multi-stage venture fund that invests in companies developing core technologies, products, and services that unlock the power of T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network.

To learn more about T-Mobile MultiLine powered by Movius, visit T-Mobile.com/business.

About Movius

Movius is the mobile communication company for the work-from-anywhere world. MultiLine™ by Movius is the trusted solution for using mobile voice, text, and WhatsApp for business and customer communications globally. Leading banks and enterprises around the world use the company’s unified secure communication platform to connect with their customers in more convenient, cost-effective, and compliant ways. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Movius has additional locations in Atlanta, GA, London, UK, and Bangalore, India and works with leading global partners like T-Mobile, BlackBerry, BT Global, and Bridge Alliance. To learn more about Movius, visit www.movius.ai.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

