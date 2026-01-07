T-Mobile Introduces Its Most Value-Packed Plan Ever

Kicking off the new year, T-Mobile launches Better Value — a new plan that delivers its best price for its best benefits — with savings of over $1,000 vs. the Carriers and a five-year price guarantee

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Un-carrier is flipping the wireless equation once again. As families head into the new year looking for smarter ways to save, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today unveiled Better Value, a brand-new family plan that gives new and long-term customers, including small businesses, the best of T-Mobile’s benefits — like streaming on Us, unlimited data abroad and satellite connectivity — at a special new year price.

Available Jan. 14, Better Value delivers everything families expect from a premium wireless plan: America’s Best Network, top-tier benefits and built-in extras without the premium price tag. It starts at just $140 a month for three lines with AutoPay, meaning families get the best benefits in wireless for just $46 per line, plus taxes and fees, making it the Un-carrier’s best value family plan.

Better Value is designed to deliver real savings families can feel right away and keep over time. Families can save over $1,000 compared to similar plans from AT&T and Verizon, by getting built-in benefits the other guys leave out, like streaming and satellite connectivity, while existing T-Mobile customers upgrading their family plan with three or more lines from Essentials can save over $50 a month on included benefits like entertainment, satellite and premium scam protection. And unlike short-term deals that quietly disappear, these savings are built to last — because wireless is a long-term commitment, especially for families. That’s why Better Value comes with a five-year price guarantee on talk, text and data, so families can count on the price they sign up for — not just this year, but for years to come.

“Families are looking for ways to save and get more value from the services they rely on every day, especially wireless,” said Mike Katz, Chief Business and Product Officer at T-Mobile. “While AT&T and Verizon keep asking people to pay more for less, we’re doing the opposite. We’re going beyond one-time phone deals and giving families over $1,000 in savings not just this year — but in the years to come — compared to AT&T and Verizon, with our best, most benefit-packed plan that’s backed by a five-year price guarantee and the reliability of America’s Best Network.”

Better Value Plan

The new, limited-time plan is purpose-built for families who want a premium wireless experience without the premium price. It’s available for new customers with three or more lines — switching at least two of those lines to T-Mobile — and existing customers with three or more lines that have been with the Un-carrier for five or more years, including those with at least one line that add new lines. Better Value includes:

Unlimited premium data on T-Mobile’s 5G network

on T-Mobile’s network Unlimited hotspot data with 250GB of high-speed data every month, 600 kbps after

with 250GB of high-speed data every month, 600 kbps after Unlimited North America data with 30GB of high-speed data in Mexico and Canada every month, 256 kbps after

with 30GB of high-speed data in Mexico and Canada every month, 256 kbps after Unlimited data abroad with 30GB of high-speed data abroad, 256 kbps after in over 215 countries and destinations

with 30GB of high-speed data abroad, 256 kbps after in over 215 countries and destinations Satellite connectivity included with unlimited text and data via satellite-optimized apps

with unlimited text and data via satellite-optimized apps Best Entertainment Bundle in Wireless with Netflix and Hulu on Us and Apple TV for just $3/month

with Netflix and Hulu on Us and Apple TV for just $3/month Five-year price guarantee on Talk, Text and Data

on Talk, Text and Data Home Internet Backup for just $10 with AutoPay, plus taxes and fees, to keep the household connected when the primary internet service provider goes down

with AutoPay, plus taxes and fees, to keep the household connected when the primary internet service provider goes down Two-year device upgrades with the same great deals as new customers joining eligible plans to pick up the latest smartphones

with the same great deals as new customers joining eligible plans to pick up the latest smartphones Great deals NOW on new devices for those switching, including the latest smartphones on Us with no trade in required

And only T-Mobile customers get Magenta Status, with even more benefits that start from day one and keep adding up. Members get industry-leading value, a world-class experience on top of America’s Best Mobile Network… just for being with the Un-carrier. Members can enjoy exclusive hotel and rental car perks, exclusive ticket access and premium experiences at thousands of concerts and festivals nationwide, free DashPass by DoorDash, weekly perks through T-Mobile Tuesdays and more.

To see how Better Value stacks up against the other wireless providers, check out: t-mobile.com/resources/how-to-join-us.

Switch in just 15 Minutes per line — all on the T-Life app

Saving money shouldn’t come with a headache. With T-Mobile’s new 15 Minutes to Better experience in the T-Life app, families can switch faster than ever. All within the app, customers can use Easy Switch (beta) to help find the right plan for them, then either keep their devices (and save the upgrade for later) or get same-day phone delivery powered by DoorDash. And for anyone worried about devices they may still be paying off, T-Mobile will help cover the cost of switching by paying off eligible device balances up to $800 per line, for up to four lines.

It’s wireless switching designed for people, not carriers. Check out more here: t-mobile.com/news/un-carrier/switchingmadeeasy.

For more information on Better Value, visit www.t-mobile.com/offers/family-plan-deal or www.t-mobile.com.

Already a T-Mobile customer? Head to the T-Life app for more information — it’s a one-stop shop for all things T-Mobile where customers can upgrade their device, manage their account and benefits plus connect with Care.

Follow the T-Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram to catch the latest company updates.

Limited time subject to change. 5-Year Price Guarantee: Exclusions like taxes & fees apply. Guarantees monthly price of on-network talk, text, & 5G data for accounts activating on an eligible plan. See exclusions & details at T-Mobile.com. Better Value plan: Requires 3+ new lines & 2 eligible ports (for switchers) or 3+ lines & 5+ years tenure on T-Mobile postpaid plan. Canceling lines or changing plans will impact price & promos. Not combinable with some offers, discounts, or promotions. Available in T-Life & T-Mobile.com. Savings: Requires 3+ lines of Better Value plan. Savings vs. comparable plans at AT&T and Verizon plus the cost of optional benefits; plan features and taxes & fees vary. Best Benefits in Wireless: Based on the value of benefits included with T-Mobile plans, like entertainment, travel perks, and T-Mobile Tuesdays. Benefits vary by plan and may require activation; see plan for details. 15 minutes: Check out in 15 minutes or less per line. Backup Internet: With $10 monthly bill credit. Qualifying Beyond Value line and new or existing Home Internet Backup line required. Home Internet Backup not available in all areas. Credits may take up to 2 bill cycles; credits will stop if you cancel any lines or change plans. Limit 1/account. May not be combined with some offers or discounts. Best Network: T-Mobile has the Best Mobile Network in the U.S., According to Ookla® Speedtest®. Based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence® data 2H 2025. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Visit T-Mobile.com.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T-Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t-mobile.com.

