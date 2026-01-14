T-Mobile Expands Long-Term Partnership With Netcracker for Cloud Platform to Facilitate Digital-First Services

Netcracker’s Cloud-Native Digital BSS/OSS Unlocks Greater Agility, Innovation and Improved Customer Experience for Operator’s Fast-Growing Wholesale Business

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker Technology announced today that T-Mobile has expanded its relationship to bring Netcracker’s proven digital platform into the cloud, unlocking new levels of speed, scale and flexibility for partners and customers.

The move builds on years of successful collaboration between T-Mobile Wholesale and Netcracker, enabling wholesale customers to launch, adapt and monetize new offerings in a rapidly-changing market. By shifting to a cloud-native platform, T-Mobile is delivering a digital foundation proven in execution—helping partners realize new revenue streams faster and more securely.

Netcracker’s portfolio of digital BSS/OSS and cloud solutions equips T-Mobile with the tools to simplify onboarding, streamline operations and enable digital-first business models. Customers benefit from a flexible digital ecosystem designed to reduce service launch cycles from months to weeks while embedding strong security and privacy protections across every interaction.

“We are proud to extend our successful partnership with T-Mobile into the cloud era,” said Bob Titus, Chief Technology Officer at Netcracker. “This is about enabling growth strategies that are both agile and secure. By combining cloud scale, analytics and automation, we’re helping T-Mobile’s wholesale business deliver the kind of digital-first services customers expect in today’s market.”

As the industry accelerates toward cloud-based digital platforms, T-Mobile and Netcracker stand out by pairing innovation with proven execution. This partnership not only helps wholesale partners compete and grow today, but also creates a strong foundation for future opportunities in AI-driven personalization, advanced 5G monetization and IoT services.

