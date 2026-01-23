T-Mobile Announces Redemption of 4.750% Senior Notes due February 1, 2028

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) (“T-Mobile”) announced today that T-Mobile USA, Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary, will redeem on February 1, 2026, the full $1,500,000,000 outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 4.750% Senior Notes due 2028 (CUSIP No. 87264A AV7) (the “2028 notes”) and the full $1,500,000,000 outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 4.750% Senior Notes due 2028-1 held by Deutsche Telekom AG (collectively with the 2028 notes, the “notes”), at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes being redeemed, plus accrued but unpaid interest to, but not including, the redemption date.

Payment of the redemption price for the 2028 notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company. Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas is the trustee and paying agent for the notes.

This press release shall not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to the notes. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes, the related guarantees or any other securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

No representation is made as to the correctness or accuracy of the CUSIP number for the 2028 notes listed above. The CUSIP number is included solely for the convenience of the holders of 2028 notes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on T-Mobile management’s current expectations. Such statements include, without limitation, statements about the planned redemption of the notes. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, market disruptions and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. More information about potential risk factors that could affect T-Mobile and its results is included in T-Mobile’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov.

