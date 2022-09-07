Systems Planning & Analysis, an Arlington Capital Portfolio Company, Acquires the Operations Research & Cyber Analysis (“ORCA”) Unit of Metron

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Systems Planning & Analysis, Inc. (“SPA”), a leading provider of strategic advisory, systems engineering, modeling and simulation, advanced analytics, industrial policy, and program management solutions to government and defense customers in the United States and its Allies, announced that it has acquired the ORCA division of Metron. ORCA specializes in operations research, systems of systems engineering, model-based system engineering, and digital engineering processes for the Navy and other marquee national security customers.

After closing, Jeff Monroe, Coni Ratonel and Matt Norton will continue to manage ORCA as a division within SPA’s Naval, Nuclear and Critical Infrastructure sector, led by Vice Admiral (Ret.) Terry Benedict.

Dr. William Vantine, CEO of SPA, said “We are thrilled to join forces with Jeff, Coni, Matt and the rest of the ORCA team as part of SPA’s strategic efforts to further expand and strengthen our leadership in model-based systems engineering, operations research, modeling and simulation, and wargaming, and I’m honored to welcome the primarily San Diego-based employee base to the SPA family. ORCA and SPA’s capabilities are highly complementary and will allow the combined organization to efficiently deliver continued innovation to our national security customers. We have long respected the technology resident within ORCA, including Cyber Assassin (CA) and Naval Simulation System (NSS), and are excited to capitalize on these tools and ORCA’s highly talented team to deliver high quality, high impact solutions to SPA’s broad customer base.”

Van Gurley, CEO of Metron, stated “This sale of our government advisory services reflects Metron’s continued commitment to being the premier mid-tier innovative solution provider for our national security and commercial partners and clients. When we began looking at options to move out of the advisory space, SPA was the obvious choice. Their commitment to employees, focus on the government advisory mission, and deep technical excellence was the perfect culture match. This is a true win-win-win for all three organizations. SPA provides the scale and opportunities to grow ORCA in ways Metron could not, and the transaction provides Metron the resources to be more nimble, accelerating our R&D business growth as we develop solutions for our customer’s toughest challenges. I want to thank ORCA employees for their past service to Metron and congratulate SPA for completing this strategic transaction.”

David Wodlinger, a Managing Partner at Arlington Capital, said “ORCA is a key component of SPA’s overall strategy to solidify its position as the elite technical advisory partner to the national security community. SPA and ORCA both solve customer challenges within missions of strategic importance by pairing highly skilled employees with innovative tools. This shared business model will facilitate a smooth integration and accelerate the delivery of further innovation to each set of customers.”

Ben Ramundo, a Vice President at Arlington Capital, said “With critical mass in an important geography and access to a new cadre of national security customers, ORCA will drive SPA’s organic growth trajectory even higher. We thank Metron for being a good transaction partner and look forward to continuing the stewardship of ORCA’s accomplished employee base, technology and mission impact.”

Sheppard Mullin and Morrison Foerster served as legal counsel to Systems Planning & Analysis. Baird served as financial advisor and Venable LLP served as legal counsel to Metron.

About Systems Planning & Analysis, Inc.

SPA provides innovative and leading-edge solutions that integrate technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business factors in support of important national security objectives. Our differentiated capabilities include Advanced Analytics; Software Tool Development; System Engineering and Safety Analysis; Strategy, Policy and Compliance; and Program and Acquisition Management. Our employees have expertise in many domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; and Hypersonics.

For more information: www.spa.com

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that is currently investing out of Arlington Capital Partners V, L.P., a $1.7 billion fund. The firm has managed approximately $4.0 billion of committed capital via five investment funds. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including government services and technology, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm’s professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their company’s position as leading competitors in their field.

For more information: www.arlingtoncap.com

About Metron, Inc.

Metron, Inc. is a scientific consulting and research firm dedicated to solving challenging technical problems primarily for national security. Our technical expertise and leadership spans analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, autonomy, data fusion and tracking. For over thirty-five years, Metron has invented and delivered innovative solutions through a unique first-principles approach to advanced mathematics, computer science, physics, and engineering. Metron tailored solutions are designed to solve our customer’s most difficult mission problems.

For more information: www.metsci.com

