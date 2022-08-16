System1 to Participate in the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Home Business Wire System1 to Participate in the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology, Media and...
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) (“System1” or the “Company”), an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform, announced that the Company will be participating in the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference being held at Westin Midtown West in New York, NY from September 7 to September 8, 2022.

Michael Blend, System1’s Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, and Tridivesh Kidambi, System1’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat with Evercore Analyst Shweta Khajuria at 3:00 PM ET on September 7, 2022 and will also be available for meetings that day.

A video webcast of the fireside chat will be available the following day on System1’s Investor Relations site. For more information, or to schedule a meeting with management, please reach out to your Evercore ISI representative.

About System1, Inc.

System1 combines best-in-class technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform (RAMP). System1’s RAMP is omnichannel and omnivertical, and built for a privacy-centric world. RAMP enables the building of powerful brands across multiple consumer verticals, the development & growth of a suite of privacy-focused products, and the delivery of high-intent customers to advertising partners. For more information, visit www.system1.com.

