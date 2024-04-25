Systal Technology Solutions Expands International Operations with US Headquarters Launch

Network and security services specialists continue international expansion with opening of US Headquarters and Network Operations Center in Tampa, Florida.

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Systal Technology Solutions, a global managed network, cloud, and security transformation specialist, today announces the opening of its new Network Operations Center (NOC) in Tampa, Florida. This marks the latest milestone in Systal’s recent growth trajectory and global expansion, with the cutting-edge facility designed to support Systal’s existing US customer base and meet rising market demand for managed network, cloud and cybersecurity services across North America.





The facility, staffed by Systal’s highly skilled engineers, is situated in the heart of Tampa’s Westshore District and serves as Systal’s North American hub for managing, monitoring, and optimizing network performance for its enterprise client base.

Today’s launch sees Systal become one of only two non-Internet Service Providers (ISPs) with a physical US Network Operations Center, as recognized in Gartner’s latest Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services.

“Expanding our base of operations in the US is pivotal to delivering our high-value services within the country”, said Neil Nicolson, CEO of Systal. “Systal’s strategy is to buck the trend of the “low-cost offshore model” adopted by many organizations to deliver services within the US marketplace, Systal will drive best-in-class services with the best people, in country. This is at the core of our delivery model and our scaling presence in the US will only further our capability”.

Nicolson continued, “This is our first entry locally in Tampa, we will scale our operations significantly over the coming years. In Tampa Bay, we are tapping into an exciting region with world-class IT talent, outstanding universities and a rapidly growing technology community that complements Systal’s ambitions. The support and engagement from the Mayor right through to the wider Tampa business community is the reason we are committing now and long term to Tampa. We are incredibly excited and ambitious to become part of the local fabric and really scale Tampa as our US HQ.”

Jane Castor, Mayor of the City of Tampa, said: “Tampa’s rise as one of the fastest-growing tech hubs for talent continues to attract leading cybersecurity companies from around the globe. It was a pleasure to meet the Systal team during their site visit and I am thrilled they have chosen Tampa for their US headquarters. They will find the high-quality talent, collaborative community, and supportive ecosystem they need to continue growing.”

Joe Lopano, Chair of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council and CEO of Tampa International Airport added: “Our efforts to attract international companies to our market aren’t slowing down and, in fact, are only gaining momentum. In addition, we have a thriving cybersecurity ecosystem, and our universities are leading the charge when it comes to producing the highly specialized talent this sector needs. We welcome Systal to our community and look forward to continuing to work with them as they launch their US headquarters in Tampa.”

About Systal Technology Solutions

Founded in 2008, Systal is a global managed network, cloud, and security transformation specialist. They manage complex and tailored technology services for enterprise businesses across 3,500+ sites in 93 countries. For more information visit https://www.systaltech.com.

Contacts

Graeme McKee



VP of Marketing



Systal Technology Solutions



Email: graeme.mckee@systaltech.com