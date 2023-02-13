Sysdig Named a Top 10 Security Provider by G2 Reviewers

The company is the only container security and cloud workload protection provider to make the list

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sysdig Inc., the unified cloud and container security leader, today announced that the company ranked ninth in G2’s list of top 50 security software providers and is the only container and cloud workload protection provider named. G2 is the world’s largest B2B software review site, which features more than 145,000 products and is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

The cloud has fundamentally changed the anatomy and nature of modern applications, IT infrastructures, and processes involved. It creates a dynamic and growing attack surface of interdependent cloud workloads, services, and identities. It also introduces a new set of opportunities for bad actors as they seek to exploit the lack of maturity of cloud deployments, the complexity of multicloud environments, and the reliance on software supply chains and trusted third-party relationships. This creates profound implications for security.

As the leading cloud and container security company with customers in more than 40 countries, Sysdig helps stop breaches in the cloud. The company has taken a comprehensive approach to cloud security by using its deep runtime insights to secure the entire software development life cycle from source to run. As the creator of Falco, the open source standard for threat detection and response in the cloud, Sysdig empowers security teams to defend against cybersecurity attacks by monitoring cloud workloads, user activity, and cloud activity. Sysdig’s deep runtime insight helps companies improve their security posture by focusing on the vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and compliance gaps that create the greatest risk. It is the ability to prioritize what matters and the breadth of the Sysdig solution that customers value.

What people are saying

“To rank in the top 10 of all security software on the world’s largest B2B review site speaks to the value and satisfaction Sysdig customers find with our products,” said Knox Anderson, vice president of product at Sysdig. “We realize that the most precious thing for developers, engineers, and security teams is their time. With in-use runtime filters, we reduce the number of vulnerabilities teams need to focus on by 95%, helping them to save time and focus on the vulnerable packages that will have the biggest impact on risk.”

“Organizations of all sizes and cloud maturity are facing significant challenges when it comes to adjusting to a cloud-centric world,” said Suresh Vasudevan, chief executive officer at Sysdig. “Because of our deep runtime insights, Sysdig is the only company positioned to solve the cloud security problem. The review titles on G2 say it all: ‘Runtime protection leader,’ ‘Sysdig Secure most important tool for Kubernetes and cloud security,’ ‘Sysdig Secure is the engine driving our security posture,’ ‘The functionalities will blow your mind,’ and ‘Best container and cloud security tool’ – and that’s just five of the most recent reviews.”

The G2 top 50 security software companies are ranked based on a combination of satisfaction and market presence scores submitted in 2022.

About Sysdig

Sysdig is driving the standard for cloud and container security. The company pioneered cloud-native runtime threat detection and response by creating Falco and Sysdig Open Source as open source standards and key building blocks of the Sysdig platform. With the platform, teams can detect and respond to threats, find and prioritize software vulnerabilities, detect and fix misconfigurations, and maximize performance and availability. From containers and Kubernetes to cloud services, teams get deep runtime visibility with no blind spots, no guesswork, no wasted time. The largest and most innovative companies around the world rely on Sysdig.

Contacts

Amanda McKinney Smith



amanda.smith@sysdig.com

703-473-4051