SynSaber Co-Founder Ron Fabela to Participate in OT Edge Visibility Webinar

Fabela Will Join Fellow Industry Veterans Mark Weatherford and Ali Golshan to Discuss Key Issues Facing Asset Owners in Critical Infrastructure

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SynSaber, an industrial asset and network monitoring company, announced today that CTO & co-founder Ron Fabela will be participating, along with industry veterans Mark Weatherford and Ali Golshan, in a webinar titled, “Improving Operational Efficiency & Security with OT Edge Visibility”. The webinar, taking place on April 12th, is being hosted by Cyber Mentor Fund (CMF) and will address how data from the operational technology (OT) edge can be used to streamline operations and processes and improve industrial security, efficiency, and safety.

Asset owners in critical infrastructure face an ever-growing number of challenges, including cyber and physical security, information technology (IT)/OT convergence, upholding efficiency and safety standards, and most importantly, maintaining reliability. Fabela and other participants will discuss several critical questions that industrial operators and asset owners face every day, including:

How can industrial operators and asset owners defend what they can’t see?

As data and computing elements continue to expand at the OT edge, how can facilities keep up with the monitoring and visibility of those systems?

WHAT: Webinar: Improving operational efficiency & security with OT edge visibility

WHEN: Tuesday, April 12th, 2022, 1:00-1:30 PM PDT / 4:00-4:30 PM EDT; registrants who are unable to attend the live webinar will be sent a link to the recorded version once available.

WHO: Ron Fabela, SynSaber co-Founder and CTO; Mark Weatherford, chief information security officer at AlertEnterprise; chief strategy officer at the National Cybersecurity Center; and Ali Golshan, co-founder and chief executive officer at Gretel.ai.

REGISTER: https://hubs.ly/Q016BGDc0

About SynSaber

SynSaber is the simple, flexible, and scalable industrial asset and network monitoring solution that provides continuous insight into the status, vulnerabilities, and threats across every point in the industrial ecosystem, empowering operators to observe, detect and defend OT/IT systems and protect critical infrastructure. SynSaber is privately held with funding from SYN Ventures, Rally Ventures, and Cyber Mentor Fund. Learn more at SynSaber.com or contact us directly at info@synsaber.com.

