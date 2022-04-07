Home Business Wire SynSaber Co-Founder Ron Fabela to Participate in OT Edge Visibility Webinar
Business Wire

SynSaber Co-Founder Ron Fabela to Participate in OT Edge Visibility Webinar

di Business Wire

Fabela Will Join Fellow Industry Veterans Mark Weatherford and Ali Golshan to Discuss Key Issues Facing Asset Owners in Critical Infrastructure

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SynSaber, an industrial asset and network monitoring company, announced today that CTO & co-founder Ron Fabela will be participating, along with industry veterans Mark Weatherford and Ali Golshan, in a webinar titled, “Improving Operational Efficiency & Security with OT Edge Visibility”. The webinar, taking place on April 12th, is being hosted by Cyber Mentor Fund (CMF) and will address how data from the operational technology (OT) edge can be used to streamline operations and processes and improve industrial security, efficiency, and safety.

Asset owners in critical infrastructure face an ever-growing number of challenges, including cyber and physical security, information technology (IT)/OT convergence, upholding efficiency and safety standards, and most importantly, maintaining reliability. Fabela and other participants will discuss several critical questions that industrial operators and asset owners face every day, including:

  • How can industrial operators and asset owners defend what they can’t see?
  • As data and computing elements continue to expand at the OT edge, how can facilities keep up with the monitoring and visibility of those systems?

WHAT: Webinar: Improving operational efficiency & security with OT edge visibility

WHEN: Tuesday, April 12th, 2022, 1:00-1:30 PM PDT / 4:00-4:30 PM EDT; registrants who are unable to attend the live webinar will be sent a link to the recorded version once available.

WHO: Ron Fabela, SynSaber co-Founder and CTO; Mark Weatherford, chief information security officer at AlertEnterprise; chief strategy officer at the National Cybersecurity Center; and Ali Golshan, co-founder and chief executive officer at Gretel.ai.

REGISTER: https://hubs.ly/Q016BGDc0

About SynSaber

SynSaber is the simple, flexible, and scalable industrial asset and network monitoring solution that provides continuous insight into the status, vulnerabilities, and threats across every point in the industrial ecosystem, empowering operators to observe, detect and defend OT/IT systems and protect critical infrastructure. SynSaber is privately held with funding from SYN Ventures, Rally Ventures, and Cyber Mentor Fund. Learn more at SynSaber.com or contact us directly at info@synsaber.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
RedIron PR for SynSaber

Kari Walker

kari@redironpr.com

Articoli correlati

Uber Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022...
Continua a leggere

Digital Media Solutions to Participate in the Upcoming Noble Capital Markets’ Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference on April 20-21, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$DMS #digitaladvertising--Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting...
Continua a leggere

MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time; 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL), a...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Uber Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Business Wire