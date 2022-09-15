Synoptek Named Microsoft 2022 Non-Profit U.S. Partner of the Year

Full-Service Business Technology and Digital Solutions Leader Receives Major Industry Accolade for its Work in the Non-Profit Sector

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Synoptek, a leading global business and digital transformation advisory and consulting firm, today announced that it has been recognized as the non-profit industry winner in Microsoft’s U.S. Partner of the Year Awards. Synoptek was chosen among hundreds of nominees for its innovation and excellence in implementing effective Microsoft customer solutions for its non-profit organization (NPO) partners.

The Microsoft U.S. (MSUS) Award Program is designed to spotlight organizations that deliver outstanding Microsoft-based solutions and demonstrate agility and creativity in building advanced new technologies across Microsoft Cloud and other platforms in order to exceed client expectations in a meaningful way.

“In today’s digital world, every organization is a technology organization, and a solid IT foundation is critical for any for-profit or non-profit that wants to grow and succeed,” said Tim Britt, Synoptek chief executive officer. “We are humbled by Microsoft’s decision to award us with such an important recognition for our work to help our client brands succeed.”

Synoptek’s efforts with its non-profit client, ShopGoodwill.com, played a key role in this major win. ShopGoodwill.com is an e-commerce auction platform that supports Goodwill’s life-changing programs and services for people with disabilities and other barriers. The organization tapped Synoptek to modernize its website; create scalability; ensure platforms were user-friendly; increase performance; and infiltrate new markets. Synoptek’s delivery of Managed Azure Cloud Services, its implementation of the Azure analytics reporting platform, and a complete overhaul and modernization of the non-profit’s existing website, ensured a complete digital transformation that currently has ShopGoodwill on track to surpass the 20% organic growth they’ve seen YoY over the last five years. The work was also credited with priming the brand to better attract new business opportunities, introduce a mobile application and modernize its organizational model to keep up with the needs of today’s consumers.

“We are thrilled to see Synoptek recognized for their work modernizing the platform and experience on ShopGoodwill.com,” said Nicole Suydam, President and CEO of Goodwill of Orange County, owner and operator of ShopGoodwill.com. “They have been a tremendous partner in elevating the site and its true purpose: furthering the Goodwill mission to help people thrive through the power of work.”

As a trusted managed service partner to multiple non-profit organizations, Synoptek regularly utilizes Microsoft’s technology solutions to help NPO’s facilitate action, foster greater connections, and grow improved awareness across communities by implementing stronger and more streamlined IT environments. Partnering with Synoptek ensures a robust IT foundation that leads to flexibility and scalability, cost-effectiveness, better donor management, increased data security and results-driven success.

To learn more, visit www.synoptek.com or https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.

About Synoptek: Synoptek is a global, full-service business and digital technology solutions provider and advisory firm that helps companies envision, transform and evolve. As a systems integrator and managed technology group, Synoptek partners with organizations worldwide, helping them navigate the ever-changing technology landscape and build solid tech foundations for their businesses. With its comprehensive offerings, global workforce and strategic technology partnerships, Synoptek helps companies grow their business while optimizing and protecting their IT ecosystem. With growth, ownership, inclusivity and philanthropy embedded in its DNA, Synoptek is committed to delivering improved business results and unmatched service to all its stakeholders. Discover more at www.synoptek.com, or connect with Synoptek on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

