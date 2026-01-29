Syniverse’s Universal Commerce Remains Leader in Wholesale Roaming Monetization

Juniper Research again recognizes clearing and settling platform for excellence, highlights Syniverse's innovative Satellite Services

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syniverse, the world's most connected company®, earned a Platinum Award for the Best Billing and Charging Evolution (BCE) Platform Solution and a Gold Award for the Best Satellite Connectivity Solution in Juniper Research's annual Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation, reinforcing its position at the center of global communications infrastructure.

Syniverse extended its leadership in BCE clearing and settlement as Universal Commerce captured a third consecutive Platinum Award. The company's newly launched Satellite Services secured a Gold Award, which highlights the scale of Syniverse's innovation and adaptability across interoperability, roaming, billing, and more as satellite connectivity gains broader reach and accessibility.

"Year after year, independent evaluations continue to show that Syniverse leads the market in the areas that matter most to operators," said Andrew Davies, CEO of Syniverse. "Universal Commerce and Satellite Services give them the stability and commercial readiness they expect from a leader in roaming and monetization. These accolades demonstrate the confidence the telecommunications industry places in Syniverse to support its most important transactions."

Universal Commerce empowers mobile network operators (MNOs) to manage, clear, and settle roaming transactions in real time. It leverages blockchain-based smart contracts to automate complex financial processes and has been deployed for 90% of BCE-compliant MNOs.

Satellite Services delivers Syniverse's proven interoperability across terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks (NTNs), giving satellite network operators (SNOs) immediate access to messaging, signaling, and billing infrastructure. It eliminates costly core-system rebuilds while supporting legacy devices and reduces the need for bilateral agreements through integrated roaming and settlement frameworks.

Syniverse's satellite implementations include deployments supporting Skylo and Verizon for two-way messaging, integration with Iridium for direct-to-device and narrowband IoT traffic, and a billing framework for Sateliot. These projects demonstrate how Syniverse is advancing products and services like Universal Commerce to form the foundation of next-generation telecommunications.

Juniper Research evaluates entries according to product innovation, features, benefits, compliance, partnerships, and business prospects. Its Future Digital Awards, launched in 2008, recognize the organizations that influence the direction of telecommunications with proven performance and differentiated solutions.

Syniverse will demonstrate how Universal Commerce and its Satellite Services strengthen connectivity and commercial readiness while at MWC Barcelona from March 2-5. For more information, visit syniverse.com.

