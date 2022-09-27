Syniverse Earns Industry Honors in Roaming and Data & Financial Clearing from Kaleido Intelligence

#1 Roaming Vendor Second Consecutive Year; #1 Data & Financial Clearing

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Syniverse, “the world’s most connected company®”, today announced that it has been named by Kaleido Intelligence as the top overall leader in mobile roaming for the second consecutive year out of more than 40 vendors that were evaluated. The Company was also ranked first in Data & Financial Clearing. In this category, the Company improved its position to “Leader” over the 2021 overall ranking.

Kaleido Intelligence’s Vendor Hub report provides an in-depth assessment of leading roaming vendors, their product strengths, roadmap strategies and competitive analysis scoring on an annual basis. The report highlights the evaluated vendors’ strengths across seven product categories:

Steering of Roaming

Sponsored Roaming

Roaming Hubs

IPX

Roaming Analytics & VAS

Data & Financial Clearing

Fraud Management & Security

In addition to being ranked the overall Roaming “Leader” and Data & Financial Clearing “Leader”, Syniverse achieved an additional “Champion” ranking, Kaleido’s highest designation, in the IPX, Fraud Management & Security, and Roaming Analytics & VAS categories. In total, Syniverse placed as a “Champion” in five of the seven product categories evaluated. Syniverse also was named a “High Flyer” in the remaining two categories of Steering of Roaming and Sponsored Roaming.

“Kaleido, through a comprehensive market analysis research process, which also included MNO and MVNO interviews, allows all vendors to showcase their strengths on an equal playing field,” remarked Nitin Bhas, Chief of Strategy and Insights, Kaleido Intelligence. “Champion vendors are best positioned to enable continued roaming innovation, future readiness and new business opportunities.”

Syniverse’s rankings were determined based on feedback provided by mobile operators to Kaleido Intelligence and a detailed analysis conducted by Kaleido analysts. The criteria used by the analysts centered on the company’s unique market positioning, problem-solving capabilities, innovation, and leadership, and on the vendor’s position to meet evolving MNO/MVNO needs and requirements.

Kaleido Intelligence is a specialist consulting and market research firm delivering telecom research at the highest level. The Kaleido Vendor Hub report provides an in-depth assessment of leading roaming partners, their product strengths, roadmap strategies, and competitive analysis scoring.

Supporting Quotes

John McRae, President, Carrier, Syniverse: “Syniverse is delighted to be ranked as the #1 vendor for Data & Financial Clearing, and to be recognized as a ‘Champion’ roaming vendor in five of the seven categories for roaming services. As a leading innovator in the wholesale roaming monetization space, our industry-recognized BCE-compliant solution is powering mission-critical billing, charging, and clearing services for leading communications service providers.”

Supporting Resources

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world’s most connected company. We seamlessly connect the world’s networks, devices, and people, so the world can unlock the full power of communications.

Our secure, global technology powers the world’s leading carriers, top Forbes Global 2000 companies, and billions of people, devices, and transactions every day. Our engagement platform delivers better, smarter experiences that strengthen relationships between businesses, customers, and employees.

For over 30 years, we have accelerated important advances in communications technology. Today we are an essential driver of the world’s adoption of intelligent connectivity, from 5G and CPaaS to IoT and beyond.www.syniverse.com

Contacts

Journalists, bloggers & research analysts



Karen Wentworth



pr@syniverse.com

+1.813.637.5084

Institutional investors



Stanley Martinez



ir@syniverse.com

+1.813.614.1070