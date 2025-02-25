SymphonyAI IRIS Foundry and Predictive Asset Intelligence Achieve Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Manufacturing AI Software Certification

SymphonyAI joins select leading AI manufacturing vendors with tested, validated Microsoft Azure integration for composable industrial dataops platform that unifies data for operational excellence and scaling AI manufacturing applications

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SymphonyAI, a leader in predictive and generative AI SaaS products for the enterprise, today announced it has achieved Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Manufacturing AI software certification for its IRIS Foundry industrial DataOps platform and AI predictive maintenance product, Predictive Asset Intelligence. This certification validates that SymphonyAI IRIS Foundry and Predictive Asset Intelligence deliver AI-driven value for manufacturers and seamlessly and securely integrate with Microsoft Azure and Azure OpenAI service.

IRIS Foundry is a composable, AI-powered data operations platform with rich industry and domain-specific solutions for industrial use cases such as predictive analytics, batch optimization, energy optimization, connected worker, and predictive maintenance. SymphonyAI Predictive Asset Intelligence transforms traditional maintenance and reliability workflows with real-time AI-driven KPIs, multi-variate predictive anomaly detection models, and prescriptive guidance through role-based copilots and agentic AI. Manufacturers adopting IRIS Foundry and Predictive Asset Intelligence can minimize unplanned downtime by 50%, increase throughput by 5%, and increase productivity by 25%.

“We continue to invest aggressively in deepening our robust collaboration with Microsoft. Earning Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation is a powerful validation of our leading AI-based platform and software for revolutionary industrial applications,” said Prateek Kathpal, president of SymphonyAI’s industrial division. "Leading industrial organizations worldwide are seeing transformational results with SymphonyAI predictive and generative AI products on Azure, which measurably improve manufacturing processes, assist plant workers, and optimize industrial data operations."

“SymphonyAI’s IRIS Foundry platform and Predictive Asset Intelligence software provide customers with powerful, AI-based access to industrial data, real-time operational status, agentic AI workflows, and deliver valuable, proven ROI for our customers,” said Dayan Rodriguez, CVP, Manufacturing and Mobility for Microsoft. “We are pleased that both IRIS Foundry and Predictive Asset Intelligence have earned Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Manufacturing AI solutions and look forward to extending the close collaboration with SymphonyAI to offer AI capabilities for industrial innovators worldwide.”

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is a leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI, 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Business Transformation – AI Innovation, is a SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Learn more at www.symphonyai.com

