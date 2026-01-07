SymphonyAI and Matas Group are Redefining Health & Beauty in the Nordics With AI

Matas Group partners with SymphonyAI to streamline category management, elevate the customer experience, and accelerate growth across key Nordic markets

LONDON & COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIPowered--In the ever-evolving health and beauty landscape, Matas Group continues to set the standard for innovation and customer care. As the largest retailer in its sector across Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Norway, Matas Group is committed to delivering unified, data-driven experiences to millions of customers — both online and in-store. That commitment now takes a leap forward as Matas selects SymphonyAI, a global leader in Vertical AI platforms, as its partner to modernize category management across the entire enterprise.

Following its acquisition of KICKS in 2023, Matas identified a need for technology that could simplify, scale, and unify processes across its diverse markets and channels.

As Nordic consumers increasingly demand seamless, personalized shopping experiences across in-store and digital channels, retailers are under mounting pressure to unify data, optimize assortments, and respond to shifting trends faster than ever. Against this backdrop, the Matas Group recognized the need for a next-generation technology partner capable of delivering intelligent automation, actionable insights, and integration across its growing multi-market business.

“At Matas, our goal is to win the Nordics and by implementing Symphony AI, we aim to deliver the best possible experience for our customers by optimizing both store and online assortments,” said Alice Wassard, EVP Commercial at Matas Group.

“We have chosen SymphonyAI, because their platform gives us both the intelligence and agility to exceed customer expectations. Furthermore, to unify our assortment strategy across markets and collaborate more effectively with our supplier partners. SymphonyAI’s understanding of retail and their consultative approach made them the right partner for our transformation journey.”

Elevating the Standard for Retail Efficiency and Impact

Matas will implement SymphonyAI’s full Assortment & Space suite — including intelligent clustering, assortment optimization, shelf planning, planogram automation, floor planning and macro space optimization.

According to Alice Wassard the solutions will empower Matas to optimize assortments with AI-powered, space-aware recommendations.

“This will help us accelerate the introduction of well-performing online products into stores, reduce manual work and increase our agility and enhance collaboration with our broad network of suppliers.”

The system is built on deep retail domain expertise and provides Matas with an intuitive and modern user experience, robust assortment analytics and forecasting, and flexible integration capabilities — addressing the limitations of traditional solutions.

"Over recent years, we have invested in developing the world’s only truly AI-driven, native SaaS solution for category management,” said Sunil Kumar, General Manager, EMEA, SymphonyAI. “Now fully matured, our platform offers Matas distinct advantages, including native connectivity and intelligent guidance. This connectivity marks a transformative step in user experience, enabling seamless workflows across every stage, from clustering and assortment planning, space planning, and floor planning to planogram automation, collaboration, and store execution. The result is immediate, tangible efficiency gains and a modern, future-proof toolkit. This empowers Matas to rapidly identify, quantify, and execute category opportunities across their store portfolio, driving success both today and into the future.”

About Matas Group

Matas Group is the Nordic leader in beauty and wellbeing, consisting of the banners Matas and KICKS. With almost 500 stores and leading web shops across Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland, we are the leading omni-channel player offering a curated portfolio of third-party brands, own brands and an emphasis on personal and expert advisory and service excellence. We have more than 6 million loyalty members across the Nordics. Matas Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI delivers Vertical AI platforms that help enterprises solve their most complex, high-value challenges — from stopping financial crime to improving store -performance and boosting manufacturing efficiency. Trusted by more than 2,000 enterprise customers worldwide, including 200 of the top financial institutions, the top 25 CPG companies, and many of the world’s largest grocers and industrial manufacturers, SymphonyAI provides domain-trained applications and pre-built agents that are ready to work on day one. Learn more at https://www.symphonyai.com/.

