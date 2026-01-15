Symbolic.ai Partners with News Corp to Deploy AI Publishing Platform

Collaboration enables journalists to focus on what matters most: Fast, accurate research and deep storytelling

Symbolic is addressing the $100 billion global market for fact-based communication and publishing

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Symbolic.ai Inc. today announced a partnership with News Corp to begin using the company’s AI-native publisher platform in its newsrooms to augment research, writing and publishing.

The initial deployment will start with Dow Jones Newswires, a leading source of trusted, up-to-the-second financial news and market data. Dow Jones Newswires is owned by Dow Jones & Co., publisher of The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch and other titles.

The partnership marks an important moment for the media and publishing industry, demonstrating how AI can serve as a powerful enabler of journalism without compromising editorial standards.

Symbolic is the first AI-native platform created for professional communicators across news, corporate communications, and public relations. It cuts production time by more than half across the entire workflow by assisting with routine tasks, such as audio transcription, document extraction, newsletter creation and fact-checking.

Built by media and technology veterans, Symbolic is used by some of the world’s leading news and communications teams. The market for fact-based communication and publishing represents an opportunity of more than $100 billion annually.

"At the onset of the AI revolution, we have the opportunity to define a new way of working, and a new commercial model, for professionals and publishers who create critical content," said Devin Wenig, Co-founder & CEO of Symbolic. “A future where technology streamlines research and production, freeing people to focus on the creative, analytical, and investigative work that truly sets their content apart.”

“The Symbolic team’s deep editorial roots are obvious in their sincere appreciation of provenance, and their patent desire to create products that enhance, not deface, demean or devalue journalism,” said News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson.

Dow Jones Newswires’ early use of Symbolic yielded productivity gains of as much as 90% for complex research tasks. Critically, these efficiency improvements can be channeled back into revenue growth by delivering more and higher value content.

Newsrooms and communications teams face a fragmented landscape of disconnected AI tools, manual workflows and siloed processes for research and writing. The result: Content is inconsistent, time-consuming to produce and vulnerable to error.

Symbolic solves this by unifying the entire workflow in one collaborative workspace. It routes dozens of workflow tasks to the best suited AI models, enables voice, format and style refinement, and includes a powerful fact-checking engine that verifies data and claims across research material and authoritative sources. Mission critical content must be accurate 100% of the time, and Symbolic gives editors the tools to make this a reality.

The first pro-publisher comprehensive AI platform

Unlike generic AI tools, Symbolic functions as a comprehensive platform that integrates seamlessly into content creation and publishing workflows and keeps context across the workflow:

Sophisticated Research Infrastructure : Collect and organize content across media types, with powerful features to summarize, synthesize, and extract insights in seconds. Transcribe media files with high fidelity and maintain context across tasks.

: Collect and organize content across media types, with powerful features to summarize, synthesize, and extract insights in seconds. Transcribe media files with high fidelity and maintain context across tasks. Voice and Format-Aware Writing Assistance : AI that uses research, voice, format and style guide preferences to provide tailored support while maintaining individual house editorial style.

: AI that uses research, voice, format and style guide preferences to provide tailored support while maintaining individual house editorial style. Publication-Ready Tools : From headline optimization and one-click summaries to SEO guidance, features specifically designed for professional publishing.

: From headline optimization and one-click summaries to guidance, features specifically designed for professional publishing. Accuracy Assurance : Symbolic’s platform includes the most comprehensive fact-checking capabilities available today, providing confidence in content accuracy – critical for maintaining editorial integrity.

: Symbolic’s platform includes the most comprehensive fact-checking capabilities available today, providing confidence in content accuracy – critical for maintaining editorial integrity. Enterprise-Grade Protection : IP protection, library management, and privacy-first design ensure content security and proper rights management.

: IP protection, library management, and privacy-first design ensure content security and proper rights management. Team Based: Multi-player throughout, allowing content creation teams to collaborate from initial ideation all the way to production.

The platform's architecture leverages semantic search, agentic workflows, smart-model routing and token-usage tracking that respects the intellectual property of publishers while eliminating dependence on any single AI model or provider.

About Symbolic.ai

Symbolic.ai Inc. is the native AI platform built specifically for professional communicators in news, corporate communications, and public relations. As the first native AI platform designed for mission-critical content production, Symbolic combines sophisticated research tools, voice-preserving writing assistance, and publication-ready features in a single, integrated workflow. Founded by Devin Wenig and Jon Stokes, the company serves leading organizations across the media and communications landscape. For more information, visit https://www.Symbolic.ai.

