Sydney Huang Introduces Human API, a Platform Designed to Integrate Human Capabilities into Agent-Driven AI Systems

The new platform enables autonomous AI agents to securely access human labor and real-world data when digital execution alone is insufficient

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sydney Huang, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eclipse Labs, today announced the launch of Human API, an agent-native platform built to support AI systems that require human involvement to complete real-world tasks and acquire high-fidelity data.

As autonomous AI agents become more prevalent across enterprise and research environments, their effectiveness is increasingly limited by real-world constraints. Many tasks that deliver economic value, including collecting localized data, interacting with physical environments, or navigating non-digitized systems still depend on people.

Human API was developed to provide a scalable, structured way for AI agents to request and compensate human contributors when automation alone is not viable.

"AI agents are no longer limited by intelligence," said Huang. "They are limited by access to the physical world. Human API exists to close that gap."

Human API replaces reliance on managed services or fragmented crowdwork platforms by offering a standardized interface that allows AI agents to initiate tasks, manage fulfillment, and issue payments directly. The company positions this approach as foundational infrastructure for agent-driven workflows that require human judgment, presence, or data generation.

The platform is launching with an initial emphasis on voice data, an input that remains difficult to obtain at scale despite its importance to modern AI systems. Spoken language conveys accent, emotion, cadence, and environmental context, factors that are often lost or distorted in synthetic datasets or scraped audio. Such limitations have contributed to uneven performance across languages, regions, and real-world conversational settings.

Through Human API, contributors around the world can submit multilingual audio using everyday devices, expanding access to diverse, rights-aware voice data while lowering barriers to participation. The company notes that this model enables AI developers to obtain data that cannot be reliably generated or licensed through conventional channels.

Although Human API has operated quietly during development, the platform has already completed paid data deliveries for enterprise customers, signaling early market demand for human-integrated agent workflows.

“AI agents are strong at reasoning, but they still struggle at the last mile, where coordination, data collection, and human judgment are required,” said David Feiock, General Partner at Anagram and investor in Human API. “Human API is compelling because it treats the human layer as infrastructure. Instead of managed services or generic crowdwork, it offers an agent-native, rights-aware way to bring humans into the loop and pay them instantly.”

Human API plans to expand beyond voice data into additional categories of human-provided inputs and real-world task execution, supporting a broader range of autonomous and semi-autonomous applications.

The platform is currently onboarding contributors at thehumanapi.com.

Media Contact: Media Relations

Phone: 464-300-1989

Email: team@eclipse.xyz