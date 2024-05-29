Switzerland Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business Report 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Switzerland Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook – Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend – Q1 2024 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
According to the publisher, the prepaid card market (value terms) in Switzerland increased at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2023. Over the forecast period of 2024 to 2028, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 7.8%, increasing from US$3.85 billion in 2023 to reach US$5.68 billion by 2028.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Switzerland. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.
The market dynamics of the prepaid card and digital wallet industry provide a comprehensive view of its size and structure, industry trends, consumer attitudes and behaviors, and the competitive landscape. This analysis covers various aspects, including the overall industry dynamics and key market trends. In the digital wallet segments, the report provides value, volume, and average transaction value across five key spend categories: retail, travel, entertainment and gaming, restaurant, and recharge and bill payment. This breakdown helps identify primary usage areas and spending patterns within digital wallets.
For open loop and closed loop prepaid cards, market estimates and forecasts are provided across 12 segments. The analysis details four essential KPIs: the number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and transaction value. This information helps assess the opportunities and market potential within these segments.
Virtual prepaid cards are also analyzed, focusing on transaction value across 12 key prepaid card categories. This provides insights into the growing importance and market share of virtual prepaid cards. A detailed market share analysis by key players in the prepaid card market identifies leading competitors and their market positions.
This analysis highlights the competitive dynamics and major players in the industry. Consumer attitudes and behaviors are examined using proprietary survey results, identifying and interpreting key prepaid KPIs, including spending patterns by age, gender, and income level. This helps understand consumer preferences and usage behaviors.
Retail spend is broken down across 11 categories, providing detailed insights into consumer behavior and the changing dynamics of prepaid card spending. This granular view helps understand how and where consumers are using prepaid cards, offering a comprehensive understanding of market trends and growth opportunities.
Scope
Switzerland Prepaid Payment Instrument Market Size and Forecast
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
Switzerland Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
Switzerland Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments
- Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
- Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
- Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
- Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
- Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
Switzerland Digital Wallet Spend by Key Retail Categories
- Food and Grocery
- Health and Beauty Products
- Apparel and Foot Wear
- Books, Music and Video
- Consumer Electronics
- Pharmacy and Wellness
- Gas Stations
- Restaurants and Bars
- Toys, Kids and Baby Products
- Services
- Other Categories
Switzerland Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
- Load Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes – Open Loop vs. Closed Loop
Switzerland Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
Switzerland Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
Switzerland Prepaid Card Market Share by Key Players
- General Purpose Prepaid Cards
- Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Cards
- Travel Forex Prepaid Cards
- Meal Prepaid Cards
Switzerland Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
- By Age Group
- By Income Group
- By Gender
Switzerland Prepaid Card Spend by Key Retail Categories
- Food and Grocery
- Health and Beauty Products
- Apparel and Foot Wear
- Books, Music and Video
- Consumer Electronics
- Pharmacy and Wellness
- Gas Stations
- Restaurants and Bars
- Toys, Kids and Baby Products
- Services
- Other Categories
Switzerland General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Switzerland Gift Card Market Size and Forecast
Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
- By Open Loop Gift Card
- By Closed Loop Gift Card
Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Retail Consumer Segment
- By Corporate Consumer Segment
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location
Switzerland Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Switzerland Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
- By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
- By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
Switzerland Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Switzerland Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Switzerland Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Switzerland Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Retail
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Switzerland Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Switzerland Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Switzerland Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Switzerland Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
Switzerland Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
Switzerland Virtual Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
Switzerland Virtual Prepaid Card Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Categories
- General Purpose Prepaid Cards
- Gift Cards
- Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Cards
- Teen and Campus Prepaid Cards
- Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Cards
- Payroll Prepaid Cards
- Meal Prepaid Cards
- Travel Forex Prepaid Cards
- Transit and Trolls Prepaid Cards
- Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Cards
- Fuel Prepaid Cards
- Utilities and Other Prepaid Cards
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a7d4ln
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900