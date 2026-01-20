Switched Source U.S. Installations Grew 60% in 2025

Switched Source’s grid-enhancing technologies now operate across more than ten utility service areas nationwide, from Alaska to Florida

Phase-EQ units are serving utilities supporting approximately 10,000 homes and businesses throughout the United States

Field data shows Phase-EQ deployments unlock more than 10% additional usable capacity on active distribution circuits

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With electricity demand expected to grow 25% by 2030, utilities need a way to get more from existing infrastructure. Switched Source, a leading developer of grid-enhancing, distribution automation technologies, is addressing this problem by increasing Phase-EQ deployments by 60 percent over the last year, with operational units across New York, Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Massachusetts, Texas, and Washington state. Data from these sites, including the three newest utility territories, consistently shows a 10-25 percent increase in load-serving capacity. Further proof that the device delivers ten times the benefit in load-serving capacity for every dollar spent compared to legacy wire upgrades, at 1/10 the time to install.

"Utilities are facing unprecedented load growth, not just at the transmission level with data centers, but at the distribution level due to continuing electrification and reliability needs. Utilities must embrace affordable solutions that deliver results quickly," said Charles Murray, co-founder and CEO of Switched Source. "Automating load balancing gives them a practical way to unlock capacity on existing infrastructure without waiting years for major capital projects. Our growing deployment base proves this technology is moving from pilot to proven solution."

Switched Source uses field performance to validate pre-deployment system-impact studies, demonstrating that the technology delivers the projected capacity gains in real-world operating conditions. For instance, the company’s recent Georgia deployment is showing promising results, with Georgia Power providing substation-level data to help track device performance. The project is designed to reduce load imbalance by half and voltage imbalance by more than 30%.

"With each deployment, we're building a stronger data set on how Phase-EQ performs across different distribution systems and operating conditions," said Lane Nelson, co-founder and COO of Switched Source. "That field validation is critical. Utilities can now see real operating data showing we consistently deliver the capacity gains we project in pre-deployment studies, giving them clearer evidence of how the technology can support broader adoption."

Since its founding in 2016, Switched Source has pioneered technology that enables electric utilities to unlock latent grid capacity and defer costly infrastructure investments through its Phase-EQ device, which dynamically balances power between phases on the distribution grid. Supported by the U.S. Department of Energy's ARPA-E SCALEUP program, the technology mitigates phase imbalances, stabilizes voltage fluctuations, and extends the lifespan of existing assets. Recently, Switched Source was recognized in the S&P Global Energy Awards, Connecticut IES Cycle 3, and more. Switched Source will also be onsite at DistribuTECH in San Diego from February 2 to 4, 2026.

To learn more about how Phase-EQ can help utilities unlock capacity and reliability from existing infrastructure, visit www.switchedsource.com

About Switched Source:

Switched Source offers advanced power flow control solutions that allow electric utilities to increase reliability, unlock latent capacity, and support growing electrification—without expensive infrastructure investments. Since 2016, Switched Source has pioneered technology that optimizes power distribution, mitigates congestion, and strengthens grid flexibility, offering a rapidly deployable alternative to traditional system upgrades. Switched Source is committed to helping utilities adapt to new demands while delivering a more efficient, resilient, and sustainable power grid. Visit www.switchedsource.com to learn more.

