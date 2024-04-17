Swiss Life Asset Managers Completes Investment in Telecom Infrastructure Partners Joining InfraBridge as a Key Shareholder

LONDON & ZURICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InfraBridge, and Swiss Life Asset Managers, two leading infrastructure investment managers, today announced that Swiss Life Asset Managers has on behalf of its clients completed the acquisition of a co-controlling equity stake in Telecom Infrastructure Partners (“TIP”), a global lease aggregator of telecom sites in Europe and Latin America.





The strategic investment, initially announced on January 10, 2024, propels TIP into its next phase of exponential growth, positioning the company to support the increasing global demand for mobile sites and connectivity.

Damian Stanley, Managing Partner at InfraBridge, said, “As the global demand for mobile data continues to surge, we’re thrilled to welcome Swiss Life Asset Managers as a strategic partner. Together, we are well positioned to capitalize on the opportunities ahead.”

Gianfranco Saladino, Head Value-add Infrastructure at Swiss Life Asset Managers, added, “The successful completion of this transaction marks a significant milestone in our commitment to investing within the telecom infrastructure sector. We look forward to collaborating with InfraBridge and the talented team at TIP to drive further expansion and innovation in this dynamic market.”

Eric Overman, Founding Partner and CEO at TIP, said, ” Finalizing this transaction reinforces our position as a key player in the telecom infrastructure landscape. We are grateful for the support of Swiss Life Asset Managers and InfraBridge and remain committed to delivering value to our stakeholders as we embark on this next phase of growth.”

About Swiss Life Asset Managers

Swiss Life Asset Managers has more than 165 years of experience in managing the assets of the Swiss Life Group. This insurance background has exerted a key influence on the investment philosophy of Swiss Life Asset Managers, which is governed by such principles as value preservation, the generation of consistent and sustainable performance and a responsible approach to risks. Swiss Life Asset Managers offers this proven approach to third-party clients in Switzerland, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the UK, Italy and the Nordic countries. Established in 2011, the Swiss Life Asset Managers Infrastructure Equity platform manages over EUR 10bn in Assets under Management for its clients and partners. The team consists of more than 65 investment specialists with an average of over 20 years industry experience across the senior level members. The platform has made over 75 infrastructure investments, across 15 solutions, in both direct and indirect opportunities across the Energy, Communications, Transportation, Regulated Utilities, Social Infrastructure and Renewable Energy sectors.

As at 31 December 2023, assets under management for third-party clients amount to EUR 120.4 billion. Together with insurance assets for the Swiss Life Group, total assets under management at Swiss Life Asset Managers stood at EUR 275.4 billion. Swiss Life Asset Managers employs more than 2200 people in Europe.

About InfraBridge

InfraBridge is a leading infrastructure investment manager dedicated to investing in mid-market businesses in transportation and logistics, digital infrastructure, and energy transition, among other key sectors. The firm’s investment strategy applies private equity rigor with an active approach to asset management to maximize value and drive returns on behalf of investors. InfraBridge is a division of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG), a leading global digital infrastructure firm managing a $80 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its investors. InfraBridge is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. For more information, visit: www.infrabridge.com

About Telecom Infrastructure Partners

Telecom Infrastructure Partners (TIP) is a leading global telecommunications and digital infrastructure investment firm. TIP offers recipients of rent-for-mobile sites, or similar infrastructure, a large up-front cash payout and professionally manages the leases. TIP is led by Eric Overman who took U.S.-style mobile site lease aggregation international, having founded Wireless Infrastructure Partners (which became known as APWireless after Associated Partners invested). TIP is headquartered in London and has established mobile site lease investment businesses in 16 countries globally. For more information, visit: www.telecom-ip.com

