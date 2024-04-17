Swifto Expands into North Carolina with Acquisition of Wagz ‘n Whiskerz

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Swifto, a leader in technology-driven pet care services, announces its acquisition of Wagz ‘n Whiskerz, a reputable dog walking company near Charlotte, North Carolina. This strategic move into its third state follows Swifto’s presence in New York City and Miami, supported by an initial $2.5M from Benchmark Capital.









The acquisition is crucial for Swifto’s growth, leveraging technology—including GPS tracking and real-time updates—to scale operations while ensuring personalized service. Integrating Wagz ‘n Whiskerz’s local expertise, Swifto enhances its offerings for a seamless blend of technology and personal touch.

“We are thrilled to integrate Wagz ‘n Whiskerz into the Swifto family, marking our expansion into North Carolina. This move aligns with our mission to merge cutting-edge technology with trusted local dog walking, setting new standards in pet care,” said Penina First, CEO and Founder at Swifto.

Wagz ‘n Whiskerz joins brands previously acquired by Swifto in NYC, such as Furkid Co and Barkbud. This acquisition provides Swifto a new footprint in Lake Norman, North Carolina, demonstrating its commitment to expanding.

“After many rewarding years, I am delighted to pass the reins to Swifto, a company that shares our values of care and community. Their technological support combined with our local insight ensures that our clients and their pets will continue receiving top care,” stated Pat Blaney, Owner.

“We are thrilled with the seamless transition to the Swifto family. Nearly all our pet sitters are staying, ensuring pets and owners see the familiar faces they love. Client feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re excited to enhance services with Swifto’s technology while maintaining the personal touch our community values,” says Renee Bodary, manager at Wagz ‘n Whiskerz.

This expansion highlights Swifto’s unique position in the pet care industry, competing against larger firms like Wag! and Rover. Swifto’s approach preserves local brand identity and managerial staff, promoting a familiar and friendly experience enhanced by technology.

