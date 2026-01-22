Swiftly Collaborates with ExtraMile Convenience Stores LLC to Launch Digital Alcohol Cashback in ExtraMile® Mobile App

Collaboration accelerates the nationwide expansion of Alcohol Cashback, bringing fast, seamless savings to over 1,100 ExtraMile locations

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swiftly, a leading provider of retail technology and retail media solutions, today announced that it is working with ExtraMile Convenience Stores LLC to integrate Swiftly’s Alcohol Cashback program into the ExtraMile, Chevron and Texaco mobile apps and the combined rewards program. The launch introduces a fully digital, seamless savings experience on beer, wine, and spirits for shoppers that are rewards members across more than 1,100 ExtraMile locations in the United States.

The collaboration comes at a time when value-driven incentives are reshaping both the convenience and grocery sectors. Digital alcohol rebates continue to gain rapid traction across the industry, with retailers adopting Swiftly’s Alcohol Cashback as a modern loyalty driver that boosts engagement and delivers measurable performance. According to Numerator’s 2024 Alcohol Shopper Insights, 52% of c-store alcohol shoppers say they are more likely to purchase when a discount or promotion is available, underscoring the growing demand for seamless digital savings that influence trip decisions and increase in-store sales.

Swiftly’s Alcohol Cashback program replaces traditional mail-in rebates with a seamless, modern alternative that allows customers to browse active offers, activate deals through their Rewards account at checkout, and receive cash back quickly via PayPal, Venmo, or a digital prepaid Visa. The program is entirely supplier-funded, requiring no contribution by merchants, while Swiftly manages all state-level compliance, validation, and reimbursement.

“Convenience retail is evolving fast, and shoppers are responding to digital value in ways we’ve never seen before,” said Henry Kim, CEO of Swiftly. “Across our network, Alcohol Cashback consistently boosts engagement, increases trip frequency, and delivers measurable incremental sales. These digital rebates are becoming a powerful loyalty engine for the industry. By integrating this experience into the apps, ExtraMile is meeting customers where they are—and turning everyday purchases into meaningful, repeatable engagement.”

“ExtraMile is committed to delivering meaningful value and convenience to every customer who visits ExtraMile stores,” said Rob Falciani, Director of Marketing at ExtraMile Convenience Stores LLC. “Integrating Swiftly’s Alcohol Cashback program into the apps gives shoppers a simple, fast way to save while strengthening loyalty across our network. This collaboration supports our focus on offering a differentiated, highly rewarding convenience experience.”

About Swiftly

Swiftly is a leading provider of retail technology and retail media solutions for retailers worldwide. Founded in 2018, Swiftly empowers brick-and-mortar retailers to build stronger relationships with their shoppers and the brands they carry. With our digital suite, we provide retailers with the technology that engages and delights their shoppers, while enabling brands to reach those shoppers with personalized content that drives purchases. Trusted by hundreds of iconic brands, Swiftly is leveling the retail playing field and giving retailers the tools they need to compete in today’s crowded marketplace. For more information, visit www.swiftly.com

About ExtraMile Convenience Stores LLC

ExtraMile Convenience Stores LLC is a joint venture owned by Chevron and Jacksons Food Stores. The ExtraMile store network is made up of more than 1,100 franchised convenience stores licensed to brand in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. ExtraMile stores offer customers high-quality products and a convenient, rewarding shopping experience while expanding digital capabilities to enhance the value of the ExtraMile Rewards program. Learn more at www.chevronextramile.com

