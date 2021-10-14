Home Business Wire SWIFT Go Builds Momentum as 100+ Banks Sign Up for Service That...
Business Wire

SWIFT Go Builds Momentum as 100+ Banks Sign Up for Service That Powers SME and Consumer Payments

di Business Wire

– China Minsheng Bank, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase are latest to go live to support small businesses and consumers with fast, secure, predictable cross-border payments

– Rapid adoption of SWIFT Go since launch in July reinforces SWIFT strategy for instant, frictionless cross-border transactions

BRUSSELS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SWIFT today announces that 100 banks around the world have signed up for SWIFT Go since it went live in July, underscoring strong demand for the service that enables small businesses and consumers to send fast, predictable, highly secure and competitively priced low-value cross-border payments from their bank accounts. Ten banks are already live with SWIFT Go, most recently Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan Chase, and China Minsheng Bank, representing 41 million low-value cross-border payments a year.

SWIFT Go is a key building block in the co-operative’s strategy to enable instant and frictionless transactions across its network of more than 11,000 institutions and 4 billion accounts in 200 countries. And it has the potential to be transformative in enabling greater financial inclusivity, supporting SMEs in emerging economies and individuals sending remittances internationally.

The service leverages the high-speed rails of SWIFT gpi, which have transformed the speed and predictability of high-value cross-border payments, to strengthen the capabilities of banks to serve their customers in the high-growth small business and consumer segments. Payments sent via SWIFT Go are fast – with the fastest completing in seconds – secure and predictable, with upfront transparency on fees.

Stephen Gilderdale, Chief Product Officer, SWIFT said: “SWIFT Go has been enthusiastically received by institutions and their customers since launch as it transforms the way SMEs and consumers make payments across borders through the banking system. When integrated in banks’ customer channels, SWIFT Go provides a best-in-class user experience that is fast, predictable and competitively priced. There is a clear demand for the benefits it enables, and we look forward to working with our community to extend SWIFT Go even further as we continue to progress with our strategy.”

Dr. Xu Jie, Deputy General Manager of Transaction Banking Department, China Minsheng Bank and Vice-chairman of the China International Chamber of Commerce Banking Committee said: “According to our analysis, the remittance cost-to the U.S. using the SWIFT Go channel is more than 30% lower than traditional channels. Minsheng Bank is prepared to launch SWIFT Go in all channels, which will give great banking support to our SME and retail customers. We encourage more peer banks to join SWIFT Go to expand and continue building this network for future cross-border payments.”

Marc Recker, Global Head of Product, Institutional Cash Management, Deutsche Bank said: “At Deutsche Bank, we are well aware that SMEs and consumers value upfront transparency speed, and security when making payments internationally. It is with this in mind that we are excited to go live with SWIFT Go and to offer our customers a bespoke service that will radically improve the way they make low-value transactions across borders.”

Shirish Wadivkar, Global Head of Payments, Standard Chartered said: “We are excited to be part of SWIFT Go, which supports our strategy to deliver better and differentiated payment experiences. Our SME and Retail clients will value a service that aims to provide seamless, fast and predictable low value international payments.”

George Doolittle, MD and Head of Global Payment Services, Wells Fargo said: “SWIFT Go leverages the strength of SWIFT gpi with a stricter multilateral service level and central reporting engine, vastly improving the end-to-end client experience, reducing friction, and enabling banks to more effectively serve the lower value cross border payments needs of their retail and small business clients. As a leading financial services company and the largest originator into the U.S. ACH system, Wells Fargo has supported this initiative since its inception.”

Notes to editors: The latest list of all participating institutions is below and is also available at www.swift.com/go.

Participating banks (* denotes ‘live’)

 

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

Akbank

Alfa Bank

Ameriabank CJSC

Asia Commercial Bank

BAC Banco San Jose

Banco Atlantida

Banco de Chile

Banco de Credito del Peru

Banco de la Provincia de Buenos Aires

Banco del Estado de Chile

Banco Monex

Bancolombia

Banesco

Bank of China

Bank of Dongguan

Bank of Georgia

Bank of Jiangsu

Bank of New York Mellon*

Bank of Shanghai

Bank Negara Indonesia

Banque Internatioanle a Luxembourg

Barclays

BBVA*

BIDV

BNP Paribas

Boubyan Bank

China Citic Bank

China Construction Bank

China Minsheng Bank*

Chong Hing Bank Limited

Cimb Bank Berhad

Citibank

Commercial Bank

Credit Bank of Moscow

Credit Immobilier et Hotelier

Daegu Bank

Danske Bank

DBS

Deutsche Bank*

Diamond Trust Bank Kenya Limited

DNB*

Emirates NBD Bank

First Abu Dhabi Bank

FirstRand

Garanti Bankasi

HDFC

HSBC

Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank

ICICI Bank LTD

Industrial Bank of Korea

Intesa Sanpaolo

I&M Bank LTD

JPMorgan Chase & Co.*

JSC Bank Alliance

JSC Basisbank

JSC Kredobank

JSC Oschadbank

JSC TBC Bank

Kasikornbank

KB Kookmin Bank

Keb Hana Bank

Kuwait Finance House

Lloyds

MB Bank

Mashreq Bank

Mybank*

National Bank of Australia

National Bank of Kuwait

Natwest Group

Nordea

OP Corporate Bank

PagoFX (Santander Group)

PT Bank Cimb Niaga TBK

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank OCBC NISP TBK

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia

Qatar National Bank Egypt

Saudi British Bank

Sberbank*

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank

Shinhan Bank

SMBC

Société Générale*

Sparebanken Vest

Standard Bank

Standard Chartered

StoneX

Svenska Handelsbanken

The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited

The Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank

Tinkoff Bank

Unicredit*

U.S. Bank

Vietcombank

Vietinbank

Wells Fargo

Woori Bank

Yapi Kredi

Zhejiang Chouzhou Commercial Bank

Zhejiang Rural Credit Cooperative Union

Zhejiang Tailong Commercial Bank

 

About SWIFT

SWIFT is a global member owned cooperative and the world’s leading provider of secure financial messaging services. We provide our community with a platform for messaging and standards for communicating, and we offer products and services to facilitate access and integration, identification, analysis and regulatory compliance.

Our messaging platform, products and services connect more than 11,000 banking and securities organisations, market infrastructures and corporate customers in more than 200 countries and territories. While SWIFT does not hold funds or manage accounts on behalf of customers, we enable our global community of users to communicate securely, exchanging standardised financial messages in a reliable way, thereby supporting global and local financial flows, as well as trade and commerce all around the world.

As their trusted provider, we relentlessly pursue operational excellence; we support our community in addressing cyber threats; and we continually seek ways to lower costs, reduce risks and eliminate operational inefficiencies. Our products and services support our community’s access and integration, business intelligence, reference data and financial crime compliance needs. SWIFT also brings the financial community together – at global, regional and local levels – to shape market practice, define standards and debate issues of mutual interest or concern.

Headquartered in Belgium, SWIFT’s international governance and oversight reinforces the neutral, global character of its cooperative structure. SWIFT’s global office network ensures an active presence in all the major financial centres.

Contacts

Press:

Finsbury Glover Hering

Michael Turner

+32 (0)2655 3377

SWIFT@Finsbury.com

Articoli correlati

TrusTrace Closes $6 Million Series A Investment to Create More Sustainable, Transparent Supply Chains for Global Brands

Business Wire Business Wire -
Investment is led by Industrifonden and Fairpoint Capital, together with early investor BackingMinds and support from Fashion for Good TrusTrace...
Continua a leggere

Fiverr’s Fall 2021 Small Business Needs Index Reveals Importance of Retail Adapting to Hybrid Models

Business Wire Business Wire -
The index, which analyzes trending Fiverr search data, also reveals potential earnings for freelancers who sell these services on...
Continua a leggere

Kyriba Launches New Working Capital Solutions to Close the $3.4 Trillion Trade Financing Gap

Business Wire Business Wire -
The Company’s Investments Increase Access to Liquidity to End Supply Chain Risk SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyriba, (“The Company”) a global leader...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

TrusTrace Closes $6 Million Series A Investment to Create More Sustainable, Transparent Supply Chains...

Business Wire