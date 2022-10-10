Sweden: Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2022-2026: High Performance Computing (HPC) Growth is Driving the Market with New Inward Investments – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Sweden: Data Centre Landscape 2022 to 2026 “ report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

There are just under seventy third-party Data Centre Facilities in the Swedish market.

The Swedish Data Centre market continues to see High Performance Computing growth which is driving the Swedish market with new inward investment.

In November 2019, Icelandic IT services provider and Data Centre Provider Advania Data Centres announced that it intended to open its first Swedish Data Centre in partnership with Stockholm Data Centre Park.

In December 2020, the company, (renamed atNorth) began construction of the Sif Data Centre, a 6,400 m2 facility capable of delivering 40 kW or 100 kW per rack – with energy supplier Stockholm Energi to deliver excess heat to nearby houses for domestic heating.

However, the Hydro66 facility at Boden (in the Nord Pole region) has now been purchased by a bitcoin provider – with the company being used as a provider of HPC services for Northern Data – rather than a provider of colocation services.

Sweden, particular in the Nord Pole region, has benefitted from low-cost hydro-electric power and free cooling which is suitable for high density Data Centre facilities – with Hydro66 at Boden and EcoDataCenter at Falun. Sweden has also received investment from Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft who have introduced their own dedicated Data Centres in Sweden.

The analyst forecasts that the Swedish Data Centre raised floor space is to increase by 42 percent – with power to increase by 36 percent over the coming four-year period.

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Acquisitions/Mergers 2019 to to-date

Data Centre Development in Sweden

Summary Box – Swedish Data Centre Summary

Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Sweden

The Key Swedish Data Centre Provider Profiles

Swedish Data Centre raised floor space forecast – in m2 (2022 to 2026)

Swedish Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast – in MW (2022 to 2026)

Swedish Data Centre Power Costs – in Euro per kWH

The Key Swedish Data Centre Clusters

Swedish Data Centre Forecast Pricing – in rack space, m2 space & kW rentals (2022 to 2026)

Swedish Data Centre Revenues – in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)

Swedish Public Cloud Revenues – in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)

Revenues – in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026) The Key Trends in the Swedish Data Centre Market

Swedish Data Centre Outlook

