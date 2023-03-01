Survey: Consumers Concerned About How Brands Will Keep Their Data Secure in the Metaverse

The majority of respondents believe brands aren’t ready to protect their identities and personal data in the metaverse

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to a recent survey by TELUS International, a digital customer experience (CX) innovator, consumers are concerned about the safety and security of their personal data in the metaverse, with the majority of respondents (60%) citing privacy and data security concerns as a reason for why they’d be uncomfortable completing various tasks in this emerging digital world.

As the metaverse continues to gain traction among brands and consumers alike, more than one-third (34%) of respondents said their top concern was that their personal data will be compromised. Additionally, 56% believe that it will be easier for hackers to steal their identity or data in this new digital space.

“The metaverse provides an exciting and immersive way for consumers to interact with their favorite brands. Unfortunately, with the emergence and adoption of new technologies and platforms there are also opportunities for bad actors to deploy new and oftentimes more sophisticated forms of identity theft,” said Michael Ringman, chief information officer, TELUS International. “Add to the fact that the metaverse is still in its nascency of being regulated, making it easier for fraudsters to impersonate an individual and carry out unauthorized activity without any real world implications. To safeguard their customers and brand reputation, companies must prioritize embedding robust trust and safety measures in the foundation of their metaverse strategy, while also ensuring that these measures are seamlessly integrated so they do not overly complicate the customer journey.”

Ensuring Consumer Data Safety Within the Metaverse

For companies seeking to address consumers’ metaverse concerns, a quarter (25%) of respondents indicated that robust and transparent privacy and security guidelines would encourage them to interact with brands in this space. In addition to having security measures in place, companies should post about them on their website or email customers directly so they are informed about the measures in place, as well as highlighting tactics for consumers to proactively decrease their exposure and vulnerability to bad actors.

“Ensuring proper data security in any online environment is complex and partnering with an experienced and proven trust and safety provider offers numerous benefits, including peace of mind. In addition to monitoring and addressing issues in real time, external providers can help anticipate new and emerging threats and have the expertise, agility, technology, processes and controls in place, including AI and human content reviewers, to detect suspicious activity,” said Ringman.

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers end-to-end digital solutions to help global and disruptive brands enhance and protect the customer experience. For brands exploring the possibilities of the metaverse for their customers and employees, TELUS International’s industry leading Trust, Safety & Security solutions, like content moderation, identity verification, fraud detection and prevention, combine the most effective mix of resilient human support and technology automation to deliver a full-service framework to help brands actively manage risk, reputation, security and safety. Learn more at www.telusinternational.com/solutions/trust-safety-security.

Survey Methodology: The survey findings are based on a Pollfish survey that was conducted on Oct. 17, 2022, and included responses from 1,500 Americans familiar with the metaverse.

