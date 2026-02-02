SurePoint Technologies Introduces the SurePoint Pro Platform Enhanced by the Launch of SurePoint Finance Pro

Finance Pro modernizes financial management for modern law firms

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SurePoint Technologies, a leading provider of legal software and intelligence solutions to mid-sized law firms, today announced the debut of SurePoint Pro, a modern, configurable platform that unifies practice management, financial operations, and embedded legal intelligence to give law firms a single, cohesive view of firm performance. As part of the platform, the company introduced SurePoint Finance Pro, a cloud‑native financial management solution built directly within SurePoint Pro that delivers sophisticated legal accounting as a seamless extension of SurePoint Practice Pro, the company’s sophisticated practice management solution.

SurePoint Pro: One Platform for Complete Firm Performance

SurePoint Pro is the unified platform that brings together Practice Pro (front‑office practice management), Finance Pro (back‑office financial management), and embedded Legal Insights—aligning daily operational activity with financial outcomes and intelligence. With a single interface, consistent workflows, and a shared data model, firms achieve a true single source of truth across practice and finance, improve accuracy and control, and make faster, more confident decisions with real‑time visibility. As part of the broader SurePoint Legal Suite ecosystem, SurePoint Pro helps firms manage performance—not just track activity.

Finance Pro: Transforming How Firms Manage Finance and Operations

Finance Pro is designed for modern law firms seeking intuitive workflows, real-time insight, and deeper connection between front- and back-office operations. As a seamless extension of Practice Pro, Finance Pro gives firms a fully connected experience across the workflows they use every day. Unlike legacy platforms that operate in isolation, the SurePoint Pro platform ensures that Finance Pro, Practice Pro, and Legal Insights work in unity, eliminating silos that have traditionally separated practice and finance. The solution builds on SurePoint’s decades of legal accounting expertise with the modern, intuitive design principles at the core of the SurePoint Pro platform. While Finance Pro is available exclusively within the SurePoint Pro platform, it complements the full array of solutions across the SurePoint Legal Suite ecosystem.

“Law firms deserve technology that supports the way they work—not systems that slow them down,” said Eric Thurston, President & CEO, SurePoint. “With Finance Pro, we set out to rethink how financial management can empower firms by making accounting and operations feel like part of a single, intuitive experience. By building Finance Pro directly into the SurePoint Pro platform, we’re giving firms a streamlined way to manage their work, gain meaningful insight, and stay focused on delivering exceptional client service.”

With its true cloud-native architecture, Finance Pro makes it easier to deploy, simpler to scale, and faster to innovate without requiring costly upgrades and rigid configurations. Finance Pro is designed to deliver measurable benefits for both law firms and their teams:

Intuitive, role-based workflows reduce clicks, streamline common tasks, and enable faster completion of everyday financial activities. Single source of truth: Unified practice and finance workflows eliminate duplicate data entry and misalignment, creating a single source of truth for financial and operational data.

Firms can adapt workflows, permissions, fields, and reports without requiring custom code or developer support. Deep legal financial functionality: Full general ledger, chart of accounts, AP/AR views, compliant trust accounting, and legal-specific financial reporting support accuracy, compliance, and profitability.

Embedded dashboards and reporting provide real-time access to actionable financial performance data. Faster time-to-value: Proven operational workflows combined with a modern accounting layer reduce implementation risk and accelerate return on investment.

“SurePoint Finance Pro gives firms a clear, low-risk path away from QuickBooks and legacy platforms while preserving the workflows they depend on every day,” said Nancy Griffing, Managing Partner at 3545 Consulting. “For years, firms have been stuck choosing between systems that manage legal work and systems that manage the books, with no true connection between the two. By bringing the general ledger into the same platform, Finance Pro addresses a long-standing gap in the market making financial management more intuitive, more accurate, and far more aligned with how modern law firms operate.”

To learn more about SurePoint Finance Pro, visit www.surepoint.com.

About SurePoint® Technologies

SurePoint Technologies drives Firm Performance by helping mid-sized law firms operate efficiently, compete effectively, and grow with confidence. Powered by a connected legal technology ecosystem with embedded intelligence, our configurable Practice, Finance, and Growth Solutions streamline operations—from timekeeping, billing, and payments to CRM, talent insights, and business intelligence. By simplifying operations, strengthening financial performance, and supporting sustainable growth, SurePoint unifies the business and practice of law and empowers legal professionals to focus on what matters most: serving clients, leading teams, and creating lasting impact.

