Sure South Atlantic Picks Intelsat to Connect Three British Island Territories

Intelsat-managed, multi-orbit solution to be provided for the Falkland Islands

Services chosen to deliver reliable, high-performance connectivity for citizens and organizations

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks, and Sure South Atlantic, an international telecommunications service provider, have signed an expanded agreement to enable Sure to improve the capability and reliability of communications for residents of the Falkland Islands, Saint Helena and Ascension Island in the South Atlantic Ocean.





As the sole licensee providing communication services to the British Overseas Territories, Sure is leveraging Intelsat’s AgileCore UX service to expand and deliver improved 4G connectivity, enterprise broadband, quality internet, public Wi-Fi, and streaming video for all residents, in addition to supporting connectivity for military and government operations.

Intelsat’s AgileCore UX is a high-speed trunking solution integrated with managed application optimization to deliver a superior experience to end users.

Additionally, Intelsat’s service in the Falkland Islands provides the capability to combine capacity from both Intelsat geosynchronous orbit (GEO) satellites and OneWeb low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites allowing Sure to deliver added levels of network resiliency and performance based on user demand and application requirements.

“Sure is entrusted to provide customers on these remote islands top-quality connectivity that is always available,” said Rhys Morgan, Intelsat’s vice president and general manager, EMEA Media and Networks Sales. “With the managed optimization and multi-orbit features of our AgileCore UX service, Intelsat is delivering an even stronger foundation for Sure to provide user-optimized solutions that are tailored specifically to meet its business and customer needs.”

“We continually seek to improve the quality of the communications we provide,” said Justin McPhee, chief executive of Sure Falkland Islands. “The efficiency and scale of Intelsat’s network provides us with the best means to serve these multiple customer sets separated by vast distances. The addition of a multi-orbit solution will help us meet our customers’ exacting requirements and enable users to become efficient in their jobs and stay in touch with the rest of the world.”

Carole Plessy, VP, Maritime and Europe at OneWeb, added, “We are excited to support connectivity for some of the most remote communities on the planet through our partnership with Intelsat. Providing connectivity is about empowering a sustainable economy and enabling residents of underserved communities to finally connect to the world with high-quality internet.”

To learn more about Intelsat’s managed AgileCore UX solution, click here.

About Intelsat

Intelsat’s global team of professionals is focused on providing seamless and secure, satellite-based communications to government, NGO and commercial customers through the company’s next-generation global network and managed services. Bridging the digital divide by operating one of the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructures, Intelsat enables people and their tools to speak over oceans, see across continents and listen through the skies to communicate, cooperate and coexist. Since its founding six decades ago, the company has been synonymous with satellite-industry “firsts” in service to its customers and the planet. Leaning on a legacy of innovation and focusing on addressing a new generation of challenges, Intelsat team members now have their sights on the “next firsts” in space as they disrupt the field and lead in the digital transformation of the industry.

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Contacts

Farah Latif – farah.latif@intelsat.com; +1 703-973-1679