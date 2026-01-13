Suralink Gives Back, Supporting the Causes That Strengthen the Communities Accounting Firms and Their Clients Call Home

Company made charitable donations to 10 customer- and client-nominated organizations, reinforcing its commitment to firm-client relationships beyond everyday engagements

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Suralink, the leading client collaboration platform for accounting firms, today announced Suralink Gives Back, a charitable initiative designed to support firm–client relationships and deepen their impact in the communities they serve.

As part of the launch, Suralink made charitable donations to 10 nonprofit organizations nominated by its customers and their clients, reflecting the company’s belief that firm–client relationships extend beyond day-to-day accounting engagements.

Accounting firms act as trusted partners through pivotal business and life moments, building long-standing relationships grounded in trust and shared values. Suralink Gives Back recognizes and honors that responsibility by donating to organizations central to the communities in which firms and their clients belong.

“Suralink was built to strengthen trust and collaboration between firms and their clients,” said Evan Fitzpatrick, CEO of Suralink. “With Suralink Gives Back, we’re proud to carry that mission beyond the work itself by supporting the organizations our customers and their clients care deeply about.”

Recipients were nominated by Suralink customers and their clients and represent a range of community-focused causes, including education, health, community development, and social services:

Suralink Gives Back reflects the company’s broader commitment to supporting accounting firms not only in how they work, but in how they show up for their clients and communities. As Suralink continues to help firms improve collaboration and client readiness, it remains focused on the human impact behind every engagement.

“The relationships we help enable every day have real meaning outside of workflow and technology,” Fitzpatrick added. “Suralink Gives Back is one way we’re acknowledging that impact and investing back into the communities connected to those relationships.”

For more information about Suralink and how it strengthens firm–client collaboration, visit www.suralink.com.

About Suralink

Suralink is the leading client collaboration platform for today’s accountants and is dedicated to addressing the Client Readiness Gap. Suralink’s secure platform centralizes request and document management, enables workpaper preparation and review, improves visibility and accountability, and ensures teams and clients stay aligned and collaborative throughout engagement progress.

With enterprise-grade security and an easy-to-use interface, Suralink's award-winning client collaboration platform helps firms drive growth, increase profitability, improve customer satisfaction, and mitigate risk.

Suralink's open platform is leveraged by more than 800,000 users worldwide.

