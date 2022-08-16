Home Business Wire Supermicro Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events
Supermicro Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, today announced its participation in the upcoming investor conferences:

Event: Rosenblatt 2nd Annual Technology Summit: The Age of AI Scaling

Date: August 24th, 2022

Fireside Chat: 11:00 am ET

Presenter: Charles Liang, CEO, and David Weigand, CFO

Webcast

Event: Jefferies Semiconductors, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit

Date: August 30, 2022

Location: Chicago, IL

Presenter: David Weigand, CFO

1×1 meetings only

The Rosenblatt Annual Technology Summit presentation and webcast recording will be available on the Supermicro investor relations website at http://ir.supermicro.com/ir-overview/default.aspx.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Nicole Noutsios

Email: ir@supermicro.com

