Supercomputers: Enabling Applications of the Future – ResearchAndMarkets.com

A supercomputer is an interconnected system of processors, memory modules, input, and outputs (I/O), and network nodes, that collectively execute highly complex tasks in a significantly smaller time frame than a regular computer. A regular computer may take years to execute certain processes while a supercomputer can achieve those in minutes. Supercomputers can execute multiple complex tasks simultaneously with no cascading delay related to scheduled or critical tasks.

Governments, industries, organizations, and academics have been using supercomputers for critical high-intensive tasks that directly or indirectly affect the well-being of the world and its habitats. Through simulation and processing of large datasets, supercomputers have helped achieve many tasks, such as weather forecasts, drug trials, and discovery, scenario outcomes and predictions, and preventive measures, amongst others.

Future applications will continue to explore higher complexities and would require processing prowess that regular computers cannot handle. Hence, the role of supercomputers is significant, and opportunities are infinite. The analyst assesses the emerging applications and opportunities related to supercomputers.

This analysis covers the following topics:

An introduction to supercomputers

Factors influencing adoption

Key applications areas

An assessment of trends

Competitive landscape

Growth opportunities

Technology roadmap

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8T: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative 8™

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Supercomputer Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine™

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Technology Snapshot

Typical Architecture of a Supercomputer

Core Components of a Supercomputer

Main Technology Attributes and Evolution

4. Applications and Impact Assessment

Application Areas of Supercomputers

Defense and National Security

Industrial

Engineering and Scientific Research

Atmospheric Science

Impact Assessment – Major Disciplinary Areas

Global Top 10 Supercomputers, December 2022

Technology Implementation and Use Cases: Top Supercomputers

5. Trends Assessment

Patent Landscape

Regional Trends and Insights – Top Global Supercomputers

Technology Trends

6. Companies to Watch

Competitive Landscape – Summary

Fujitsu, Japan

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, US

Lenovo, Hong Kong (SAR PRC)

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AI Supercomputing

Growth Opportunity 2: Exascale Scheduling and Resource Management

Growth Opportunity 3: Supercomputers for SMEs

8. Technology Roadmap and Strategic Insights

Integrated Technology Roadmap

Strategic Insights: Powering the Applications of the Future

9. Appendix

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

10. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

