SuperAwesome Acquires Starglow Media, the World’s Largest Ecosystem of Premium Kids & Family Audio Content

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SuperAwesome, the leader in data, technology, and services for safely engaging Gen Alpha and Gen Z, today announces the acquisition of Starglow Media, the world’s largest independent ecosystem of kids and family audio content. The deal is SuperAwesome’s first acquisition since management buyout from Epic Games and represents a strategic expansion into audio – a high-growth, high-trust channel for the next generation.

Launched in 2023, Starglow Media has quickly built the largest scaled group in kids and family audio, delivering more than 120 million annual listens across 45+ shows. Its portfolio spans premium IP such as Paramount’s Blue’s Clues and Dora the Explorer, alongside original shows like ‘Mysteries About True Histories’. Starglow Media has partnered with leading global brands, including Disney, Netflix, Toyota, Hasbro, Paramount, and Penguin Random House.

Audio has emerged as one of the most effective environments for trusted engagement with kids and families, as parents increasingly seek to intersperse their kids’ screen time with screen-free content. Co-listening, in particular, allows brands to reach parents and kids simultaneously, with 9 out of 10 parents being receptive to ads from trusted family podcast hosts. Through the acquisition, SuperAwesome expands its ability to help brands engage youth audiences seamlessly across audio, gaming, creators, YouTube, mobile games, and connected TV, underpinned by consistent audience intelligence and privacy-first infrastructure.

Of the acquisition, Nick Walters, President and CSO of SuperAwesome, said:

“We made this acquisition with a clear belief that the next generation of engagement is rich with sound. Audio is an incredibly powerful and emotive memory trigger, sitting at the center of shared moments in kids’ and families’ lives, around the IP and characters they love. With the addition of Starglow Media, SuperAwesome furthers our leadership as the comprehensive, multi-channel way for brands to safely and measurably engage Gen Alpha wherever they are, at scale.”

Jed Baker, Founder and CEO of Starglow Media, added:

“This is a full-circle moment for us. We’ve believed from the start that kids and family audio deserved to be taken seriously as a scaled, premium channel, and SuperAwesome are the clear leaders in understanding how young audiences actually spend their time. Together, we can give brands and content owners a level of reach, intelligence, and credibility in audio that simply hasn’t existed before.”

Logan Stone, SVP Head of Marketing at Moose Toys, a key customer of both SuperAwesome and Starglow Media, said:

“Audio plays a unique role in family life – it’s trusted, imaginative, and often shared between parents and kids in moments that really matter. For brands like ours, that makes it an incredibly compelling channel. Having strategically and successfully worked with both SuperAwesome and Starglow, we’re looking ahead to the combined offering of premium audio content to help us engage kids and families across high-quality environments.”

In addition to advertisers and audiences, the acquisition strengthens support for content owners and IP holders, providing sustainable monetization in a category where scale has historically been difficult to achieve. Many premium kids and family properties lack the standalone reach to attract consistent advertising investment in audio; SuperAwesome’s and Starglow Media’s unified model solves this challenge by consolidating supply and demand in a brand-safe environment.

As part of the acquisition, Jed Baker will join SuperAwesome as Head of Audio, and Agerenesh “Aggi” Ashagre Palmer will lead audio operations, ensuring continuity for partners and accelerating growth across the combined business. The acquisition of Starglow Media reinforces SuperAwesome’s ability to power the next generation of engagement for the next generation.

About SuperAwesome

SuperAwesome powers the youth digital ecosystem with the data, technology, and services necessary to engage fragmented kid and teen audiences. SuperAwesome is both a trusted privacy practitioner and scaled innovator. Used by hundreds of brands, creators, and content owners, their products facilitate deep insight and effective engagement with Gen Alpha and Gen Z. Founded in 2013, the company counts Epic Games Inc among its investors.

About Starglow Media

Starglow Media, a SuperAwesome company, delivers the next generation of audio content for kids and families. Starglow Media enables brands to engage families with access to high-quality content from trusted sources while they are co-listening in the car, off screens, learning, or being entertained with engaging IP. For content creators, Starglow Media supports the growth of their great experiences with funding and tools. Across a fragmented ecosystem, Starglow Media has built the largest scale of audio, with over 120 million annual listens.

