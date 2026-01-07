Super Micro Computer Announces Entry Into New Revolving Credit Facility

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Supermicro, Inc (Nasdaq: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, today announced it has entered into a definitive credit agreement providing for a senior revolving credit facility with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, and a syndicate of lenders.

The revolving credit facility provides for aggregate commitments of $2.0 billion and has a maturity date of 12/29/2030. Borrowings under the facility may be used for working capital, letters of credit, and other general corporate purposes. The obligations under the credit agreement are secured and subject to customary representations, warranties, affirmative and negative covenants, and events of default.

“The establishment of this revolving credit facility provides Supermicro with additional financial flexibility to support our operations and growth initiatives,” said Charles Liang, Founder, President and CEO of Supermicro.

The foregoing description of the credit agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full credit agreement, which is filed as an exhibit to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

