Super Group to Report Full Year 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) (“SGHC” or “Super Group”), the parent company of Betway, a leading online sports betting and gaming business, and Spin, the multi-brand online casino, will release full year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, April 13, before the U.S. stock market opens. Management will host a webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that morning to discuss the results.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed at investors.sghc.com.

About Super Group (SGHC) Limited

Super Group (SGHC) Limited is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The group is licensed in multiple jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa. The group’s successful sports betting and online gaming offerings are underpinned by its scale and leading technology, enabling fast and effective entry into new markets. Its proprietary marketing and data analytics engine empowers it to responsibly provide a unique and personalized customer experience. For more information, visit www.sghc.com.

Contacts

Investors:
investors@sghc.com

Media:
media@sghc.com

