<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Super Group to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
Business Wire

Super Group to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) (“SGHC” or “Super Group”), the parent company of Betway, a leading online sports betting and gaming business, and Spin, the multi-brand online casino, will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 before the U.S. stock market opens. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

A live audio webcast along with a supplemental investor presentation will be available on www.investors.sghc.com. A replay of the audio call will be available for one year following the live call.

About Super Group (SGHC) Limited

Super Group (SGHC) Limited is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The group is licensed in multiple jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas, and Africa. The group’s successful sports betting and online gaming offerings are underpinned by its scale and leading technology, enabling fast and effective entry into new markets. Its proprietary marketing and data analytics engine empowers it to responsibly provide a unique and personalized customer experience. For more information, visit www.sghc.com.

Category: Corporate

Contacts

Investors:
investors@sghc.com

Media:
media@sghc.com

Articoli correlati

BigBear.ai to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on March 13, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BBAI--BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that it will...
Continua a leggere

ForgeRock Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
ARR was $229.6 million for Q4 2022, growing 25% year-over-year Total revenue was $217.5 million in 2022, growing 23% year-over-year Subscription...
Continua a leggere

BILL to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BILL (NYSE:BILL), a leader in financial automation software for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

BigBear.ai to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on March 13, 2023

Business Wire