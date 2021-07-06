Home Business Wire Supacolour, Garment Printing Innovators in the UK, Announce New Product Line
Makers of the World’s Best Heat Transfer Reveal New Production Capability


NORTHAMPTONSHIRE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GarmentPrintingSupacolour, an international leader in the garment decorating industry, has expanded its product offering amid explosive growth. Responding to surging consumer demand, Supacolour has made the strategic decision to adjust their production process.

“We’ve been experiencing exponential growth, and in order to provide our partners and clients with the best possible experience, we’ve undertaken some big changes,” said Paul Edwards, Managing Director of Supacolour UK. “We pride ourselves on being a Supafast and Supaeasy business solution for our partners, and we’re thrilled about the opportunity to get even better at what we do. Offering new size transfer sheets to our clients is the first of many exciting changes we’re making to our business.”

Among these new product offerings includes 300×300 and 40×40 sized heat transfer sheets, which introduce a more cost effective option to garment decorators seeking to print square designs on their merchandise.

Founded in 2016, Supacolour produces a proprietary heat transfer printing product, and operates internationally from facilities in the UK, New Zealand, and the United States. Supacolour empowers professional printers, clothing brands, promotional product brokers, crafters and entrepreneurs alike.

For more information, visit https://supacolour.co.uk/

