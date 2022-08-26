Summit Park Completes Majority Recapitalization of Curion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Summit Park is pleased to announce the recapitalization of Curion, LLC (“Curion” or the “Company”), a leading data-driven provider of product and consumer insights to the Fortune 500. Curion has over three decades of experience working with research and development, product innovation, and insights teams to design and execute research that drives product innovation and success.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Curion specializes in performing full-service consumer qualitative and quantitative insights research for brands spanning the full product innovation lifecycle, including ideation, testing design, execution, and analysis. Having conducted over 35,000 product tests in its 30-year history, the Company leverages its market leading data to benchmark product category data with its innovative Curion Score™ offering, providing unparalleled information to leading brands in the food and beverage, quick serve restaurant, personal care, home care, and durable goods industries.

Sean Bisceglia, CEO of Curion, said, “Summit Park’s depth of experience, leadership, and overall historical success were a perfect fit to achieve Curion’s goals and grow our platform to a world-class leader in consumer product insights. I look forward to the next chapter of industry disruption partnering with the Summit Park team.”

Mike York, Partner at Summit Park, added, “We have been impressed with the sophistication of Curion’s solution offering – particularly its data capabilities – and believe the Company is well positioned to continue expanding its services to the world’s largest brands. Sean and the team have driven tremendous momentum in the business, and we are excited to support Curion’s growth as active partners.”

Stellus Capital Management, LLC and its affiliates provided the debt financing for the transaction and McGuireWoods acted as legal counsel to Summit Park. JEGI Clarity acted as financial advisor and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck acted as legal counsel to the Company.

About Curion

Curion is a leading data-driven platform specializing in performing full-service consumer qualitative and quantitative insights research for brands. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, the Company also operates state-of-the-art testing facilities in San Francisco, CA, Atlanta, GA, Boston, MA, New York, NY and Dallas, TX. With over 30 years of experience, Curion provides quantitative, qualitative, and sensory insights on products and consumers for some of the world’s top brands. Curion’s full-service offering and custom solutions help curate comprehensive product and consumer narratives to drive innovation, mitigate risks, and increases product success. To learn more, visit www.curioninsights.com.

About Summit Park

Summit Park is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based private investment firm focused exclusively on the lower middle market. The firm invests across a range of industries, including services, consumer, and industrial growth. The firm’s capital can be used to facilitate a change in ownership, to support expansion and growth, to provide partial liquidity to existing owners, or to support an industry consolidation plan. For more information, visit www.summitparkllc.com.

Contacts

Neale Butler



nbutler@summitparkllc.com