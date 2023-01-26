SugarCRM Named CRM Suite – Midmarket – New Version Finalist in the Stevie 2023 Sales & Customer Service Awards

Sugar Named a Stevie Finalist for Two Years Back-to-Back, Winning Gold Honors in 2022

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today announced it has been named a finalist for a Stevie® Award in the “CRM Suite – Midmarket, New Version” category in the 17th annual Sales & Customer Service Awards. The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals.

Today’s announcement marks back-to-back finalist honors for Sugar for two years running in this specific award program. In 2022, Sugar was also named the Gold Stevie award winner in this category, recognizing innovation and excellence in integrated CRM suites that serve organizations with 250-999 seats.

“This award recognizes Sugar’s commitment to building a new kind of CRM that automates anything, accelerates everything, and predicts what’s next to help organizations drive memorable experiences and fuel business growth,” said Christian Wettre, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Sugar Platform. “Sugar customers the world over are letting the platform do the work for improved business outcomes.”

Sugar is at the forefront of harnessing AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics to help organizations deliver superior customer experiences. Sugar’s modern, unified CRM platform connects all constituents with the same data, easily accessible and loaded with insights that help sellers, marketers, and customer service professionals anticipate and provide customers exactly what they want.

The AI-driven cloud platform enables businesses to create profitable customer relationships by delivering highly relevant and personalized experiences throughout the customer journey. Unlike most AI-enabled CRM systems, SugarPredict is pre-integrated and included as a basic service without the traditional time, cost, and data-science expertise required to leverage AI – a key benefit to midmarket companies that need speed-to-market.

Winners will be recognized March 3 at the Stevie Awards Gala.

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay area, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit www.sugarcrm.com.

