SugarCRM Named a Top Vendor in Constellation ShortList for B2B Marketing Automation for Small and Midsize Business

The Sugar Market Solution is Recognized for its Role in Reinventing MarketingOps and Transforming Business Models in the Data-Driven Dynamic Marketing Era

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SugarCRM today announced its Sugar Market solution has been named to the Constellation ShortList™ for B2B Marketing Automation for Small and Midsize Business in Q3 2022 for the second consecutive year.

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. The Constellation ShortList for B2B Marketing Automation for Small and Midsize Business provides an overview of software that enables small and midsize companies to attract, engage and nurture customers while delivering measurable, repeatable and profitable results.

According to the ShortList report, authored by Constellation Research Vice President and Principal Analyst Liz Miller, “Marketing automation solutions for disruptive and growth-driven SMBs are delivering sophisticated tools, workflows and strategies in right-sized and flexible packages to fit the realities of smaller teams and scaling budgets. These solutions often blur the lines between sales and marketing engagements for smaller, more integrated teams that must act quickly to stay ahead of the curve.”

“It’s a great honor to be recognized as a top provider by Constellation Research for the second year running,” said Christian Wettre, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Sugar Platform, SugarCRM. “We’re proud to offer a leading AI-driven marketing automation solution that lets the platform do the work to eliminate busy work and blind spots while helping generate more high-quality leads critical to fuel business growth.”

Sugar Market is designed to make the hard things easier for marketers with a curated toolset that includes intuitive campaign builders, advanced automations, and superior reporting. As such, Sugar Market is empowering leading companies to turn automation into sustainable business transformation that delivers efficiencies and profitable results:

Funds2Orgs freed up 50 percent of sales professionals’ time by automating lead emails, tracking inventory and fundraiser status, and simplifying workflows across teams.

Tax Saving Professionals accelerated marketing campaign creation 10x, while reducing marketing workload.

Generating qualified leads remains an elusive task for many organizations. More than half (54%) of sales leads generated by marketing are deemed to be either poorly qualified or underqualified, according to Sugar’s survey of 1,600 global sales and marketing professionals worldwide.

Sugar Market takes the guesswork out of lead scoring and replaces it with science – leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) that’s always updating based on the measurable activities that drive lead conversion. With SugarPredict, Sugar Market analyzes historical lead activity, account, deal, and company data to accurately predict which leads are most likely to become customers.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

