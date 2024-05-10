SugarCRM Named 2024 CRM Excellence Award Winner for the Fourth Year Running

The Company’s AI-Driven Platform that Automates Anything, Accelerates Everything, and Anticipates What’s Next Continues to Garner Industrywide Acclaim

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven sales automation platform, today announced it has been awarded a 2024 CRM Excellence Award for the fourth consecutive year.





The 25th annual awards program is presented by CUSTOMER magazine and TMC, a global integrated media company. Winners were chosen for their product or service’s ability to help extend and expand the customer relationship to become all-encompassing, covering the entire enterprise and lifetime of the customer.

“The CRM Excellence Award honors SugarCRM for being a true CRM partner to its customers and clients,” said Rich Tehrani, TMC’s CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief. “SugarCRM has demonstrated to the editors of CUSTOMER magazine that its AI-driven sales automation platform improved the processes of their clients’ businesses by streamlining and facilitating the flow of information,” added Tehrani.

“We’re proud of having been recognized for CRM excellence for the fourth year in a row,” said Paul Farrell, Chief Product Officer, SugarCRM. “Winning this award showcases our dedication to creating a CRM platform that uses AI to truly accelerate everything, by automating anything and accurately anticipating what’s next using a personalized experience optimized for each role enabling our customers to fuel growth and build loyal customers for life.”

Sugar is at the forefront of harnessing artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and generative AI to help organizations deliver superior customer experiences and achieve breakthrough productivity and improvements.

Sugar Sell, Sugar Market, and Sugar Serve are integral components of Sugar’s comprehensive CRM solution. Together, these offerings break down the silos that can exist within a business, ensuring a cohesive and efficient approach to customer relationship management and customer success — connecting all users with the same easily accessible data loaded with insights to help sellers, marketers, and service professionals anticipate and fulfill customer needs.

This award win is the latest in a string of accolades and award excellence for Sugar, including being named Best Loyalty Management Platform in the 2024 CX Awards, followed by earning a Grand Stevie Award for Best New Product of the Year in the 2024 Stevie American Business Awards, a Gold Stevie for Best Relationship Management Solution, and three consecutive Gold honors in the CRM Suite, Midmarket, New Version category in the 2024 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

Sugar was also named a leader in the Nucleus Research Sales Force Automation Technology Value 2024 and recognized as a leading vendor in the Constellation ShortList™ for Sales Force Automation in Q1 2024.

Click here to learn more about Sugar’s AI-driven solutions for CRM.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is a CRM software that helps marketing, sales, and service teams reach peak efficiency through better automation, data, and intelligence so they can achieve a real-time, reliable view of each customer. Sugar’s platform provides leading technology in the sales automation, marketing automation, and customer service fields with one goal in mind: to make the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

