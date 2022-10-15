<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Successful Launch of EUTELSAT HOTBIRD 13F Satellite
Successful Launch of EUTELSAT HOTBIRD 13F Satellite

– First of two satellites to be placed at Eutelsat’s flagship 13-degree East position

– Capex optimization with replacement of three existing satellites by two, and application of design-to-cost policy

– Bringing newest resources and enhanced services at Eutelsat EMEA’S leading TV neighbourhood

– First satellite based on the electrical propulsion Eurostar Neo platform fostering innovation and competitiveness in the European space industry

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) announced that EUTELSAT HOTBIRD 13F satellite was successfully launched into Geostationary Transfer Orbit by American space launch provider SpaceX using a Falcon 9 rocket that lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA at 01.22 pm Eastern time on October 15th (corresponding to 5.22 am UTC and 7.22 am CET on October 15th).

The separation of the all-electric satellite occurred after a 35-minute flight and the spacecraft systems initialisation was successfully completed over a period of 3 hours.

EUTELSAT HOTBIRD 13F is one of two satellites built by manufacturer Airbus Defence and Space. EUTELSAT HOTBIRD 13F is based on the Eurostar Neo telecommunications satellite platform, developed under an ESA Partnership Project with Airbus designed to foster innovation and competitiveness in the European space industry.

Once into orbit and positioned, the satellite EUTELSAT HOTBIRD 13F will, with its twin EUTELSAT HOTBIRD 13G, reinforce and enhance the broadcast of more than a thousand television channels into homes across Europe, Northern Africa and the Middle East. Moreover, the satellites will offer advanced features in terms of uplink signal protection and resilience.

The two satellites will be replacing three older satellites at Eutelsat’s 13° East flagship neighbourhood position.

Pascal Homsy, Eutelsat Chief Technical Officer said: “Our congratulations to the Eutelsat, Airbus and SpaceX teams for successfully launching our EUTELSAT HOTBIRD 13F satellite into geostationary orbit. This satellite brings the latest technology resources of the new Eurostar Neo platform at our leading 13-degree East position and confirms a long-term partnership between Airbus and Eutelsat”.

