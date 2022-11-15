Submer SmartPodX Cooling Technology Featuring 4th Gen AMD EPYC Processors

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As if SC22 International Conferences for High Performance Computing weren’t appealing enough, this year Submer is showcasing 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors which will be immersed in Submer’s SmartPodX. The launch is scheduled to take place on November 15th at Submer Booth #619.

Submer, an emerging global force in immersion cooling technology, is rethinking how data centers operate with innovative solutions that are answering questions to the challenges data centers are facing, such as increases in water use, power demands and carbon footprint. The Submer and AMD collaboration at SC22 provides the perfect opportunity to observe how to cool high performance compute nodes in a novel, safe and planet-friendly way.

Daniel Pope, founder and CEO of Submer says, “Submer continues to lead the market in immersion cooling technology, products, and services. We continue to partner with leaders in the I.T. industry to bring advanced cooling technology to meet the challenges facing the industry.”

The Submer-AMD collaboration signifies Submer’s commitment to broadening horizons and inviting the adoption of immersion cooling for all.

“4th Gen AMD EPYC processors are the world’s highest performance server CPUs, delivering unmatched performance and energy efficiency. Our collaboration with Submer’s cooling technology will help organizations further maximize the performance of our latest processors while helping to address their sustainability goals,” says Robert Hormuth, Corporate Vice President, Architecture and Strategy, Data Center Solutions Group, AMD.

Register for this year’s SC22 and come along to witness the Submer SmartPodX and AMD Genoa immersion cooling launch as well as the many other innovations on display.

About AMD



With global operations in more than 50 locations, AMD delivers technologies to accelerate a full range of data center workloads – from general-purpose computing, to technical computing, cloud-native computing, and accelerated computing—providing scientists, engineers, and designers faster insights and more accurate results.



AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC, and combinations thereof, are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Submer



Founded in 2015, Submer provides best-in-class technology, enabling data centers around the world to leverage the power of immersion cooling for HPC, hyperscale, data centers, Edge, AI, DL and blockchain applications. Submer is headquartered in Barcelona and with offices in Virginia and Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit submer.com.

