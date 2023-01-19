Sublime Systems Secures $40 Million Series A to Electrify and Scale Decarbonized Cement Production

Sublime’s breakthrough process produces a drop-in replacement for ready-mix, delivering the same performance, without the environmental cost

SOMERVILLE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sublime Systems, a developer of technology to produce decarbonized cement, today announced that it has closed a $40 million Series A funding round, led by climate-tech focused fund Lowercarbon Capital with participation from existing investors including The Engine, Energy Impact Partners and others. Siam Cement Group, the largest cement producer in Southeast Asia, is also joining as a strategic investor. The company will use the new capital to ramp up production at its pilot plant, build its team, conduct product testing, and advance offtake commitments from new customers and partners.

Cement production accounts for approximately 8 percent of global CO 2 emissions. To electrify heavy industry and reach global decarbonization goals, low-carbon cement production is critical. Sublime’s proprietary process replaces kilns – the most energy and fossil fuel-intensive part of the traditional cement manufacturing process – with an electrolyzer that makes cement at ambient temperature from a variety of abundant calcium sources, thereby avoiding both the use of fossil fuels and the release of CO 2 from limestone. Sublime is the first company to produce cement through a process that eliminates emissions from limestone as well as fossil fuel emissions from the high temperature firing process.

“Low-carbon cement is critical to build a decarbonized economy,” said Leah Ellis, Co-Founder and CEO of Sublime. “We have successfully demonstrated the viability and scalability of our approach and we are able to produce cement with the same or better strength, slump, and durability than today’s portland cement. The support of our talented team and capital from our investors will enable us to operate our pilot facility, secure advance offtake agreements and work toward producing our low-carbon cement at scale.”

Unlike low-carbon cement developers that rely on carbon capture and sequestration to remove CO2 from production, Sublime produces an economical cement with both low embodied CO2 and low embodied energy. “Cement is quite literally the foundation of human civilization, but making it generates more pollution than any other industry,” said Clay Dumas, General Partner at Lowercarbon Capital. “While many teams are chipping away at the problem, Sublime has developed a drop-in solution for traditional cement that’s just as strong, durable, and affordable and with zero-emissions.”

Sublime was spun-out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 2020. The company was co-founded by Yet-Ming Chiang, an MIT professor and co-founder of several climate-tech companies, including A123 Systems, 24M Technologies and Form Energy, and Dr. Leah Ellis, an Activate Fellow and one of MIT Technology Review’s 35 Innovators under 35. To date, the company has concentrated its efforts on developing its first drop-in, low-carbon cement product, validating its manufacturing process at the pilot scale, validating buyer demand, and growing the team, which includes Jesse Benck, Director of R&D; Joe Hicken, Head of Policy; Michael Corbett, Director of Engineering; and Raffi Mardirosian, Head of Strategy.

“Sublime’s approach has the potential to decarbonize the entire process of creating cement,” said Tim McCaffery, Global Investment Director Deep Technology at Siam Cement Group, a strategic investor. “The funds will help the company scale the process. We are excited to see the progress.”

Sublime Systems is a leading developer of technology to produce decarbonized cement, with a goal to address 8 percent of the world’s carbon emissions. Sublime replaces the industry’s legacy fossil-fueled kilns with an electrochemical process that makes cement at ambient temperature, resulting in an economical cement with both low embodied CO 2 and low embodied energy. The process greatly reduces CO 2 emissions without the need for post-combustion carbon capture. Sublime was founded in 2020, as a spin-out of MIT. For more information visit www.sublime-systems.com

