Subic Sun Resort & Casino Expands IvedaAI™ Deployment Ahead of March 2026 Opening

AI-driven platform to elevate VIP services and guest experience across 350-room resort, with future expansion to Accor's Mercure and Ibis Styles brands

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iveda® (NASDAQ: IVDA), a global provider of AI video surveillance and smart-city technologies, today announced the next phase of its deployment with Subic Sun Convention, Resort, and Casino Inc., ahead of the property’s grand opening in March 2026. Building on the hotel developer’s initial decision earlier this year, IvedaAI™ will now be integrated deeply into guest experience operations, VIP services, and hospitality workflows across the 350-room resort complex, along with future expansion of its franchised hotel brands from Accor, Mercure Hotel and Ibis Styles, in the popular Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

As the resort enters the final phase of construction, IvedaAI’s real-time analytics are being embedded directly into core hotel operations to streamline service, personalize guest interactions, and increase overall efficiency. The platform’s facial and behavioral analytics allow staff to recognize VIPs and returning guests instantly upon arrival, enabling more thoughtful greetings and tailored service informed by past visits and preferences. Beyond guest engagement, IvedaAI supports predictive staffing, rapid incident detection, luggage tracking, asset protection, service responsiveness, and casino floor optimization driven by real-time foot traffic insights.

“Integrating IvedaAI into our guest experience systems unlocks an entirely new standard of service,” said Lino Barte, lead property developer of Subic Sun Convention, Resort, and Casino Inc., project. Iveda’s real-time intelligence allows us to personalize every touchpoint—from VIP greetings to room preferences—while ensuring safety, efficiency, and world-class hospitality.”

David Ly, CEO and Founder of Iveda commented, “As the global hospitality industry accelerates toward AI-first operations, we’re seeing a clear shift in how resorts think about guest experience.” He continued, “From Subic Bay to Macau and around the world, we’re working with hotel operators who are looking for intelligent systems that elevate service without adding complexity. IvedaAI fundamentally changes the hospitality game by giving staff real-time insight into guest needs, preferences, and safety. What Subic Sun Convention, Resort, and Casino Inc. is doing, along with what's planned for Accor's franchised brands—Mercure Hotel Subic and Ibis Styles Subic—is a preview of where the entire industry is headed: high-touch hospitality powered by intelligent, seamless automation.”

As the hospitality industry undergoes rapid digital transformation, AI has become one of the fastest-growing technology segments in the sector. According to Insight Ace Analytic, the global AI in hospitality and tourism market was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 36.5 billion by 2034, driven by rapid adoption of intelligent automation, personalized guest analytics, and operational AI tools across major hotel chains and resort destinations.

Major resort operators—from Asia to Europe—are accelerating AI adoption to reduce labor strain, improve service consistency, and differentiate their properties through high-touch, data-driven service. The Subic Sun Convention, Resort, and Casino’s deployment of IvedaAI places the resort among the early adopters shaping the next generation of intelligent hospitality.

To learn how IvedaAI can modernize your hotel, gaming property, or resort operations, contact sales@iveda.com.

About Iveda Solutions®

Iveda (NASDAQ: IVDA) is the provider of global solutions for cloud-based, video AI search and surveillance technologies that protect the people, places, and things that matter the most. Iveda’s technology has the power to provide instant intelligence to existing infrastructure, enabling cities and organizations around the world to seamlessly enter the fifth industrial revolution. Iveda operates at the forefront of digital transformation of cities across the world, using IoT platforms with smart sensors and devices developed to aid with use cases surrounding public safety, security, elderly care, energy efficiency, and environment preservation. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with a subsidiary in Taiwan, Iveda is publicly traded under the ticker symbol “IVDA”.

Media Contact

Olivia Civiletto Erwin

olivia@dottedlinecomm.com

716.785.1108