StudioNorth and MarketLauncher Release New AI Readiness Benchmark for B2B Growth Leaders

New research reveals a widening gap between AI adoption and confidence, and how leaders are addressing it

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StudioNorth, in partnership with MarketLauncher, today released Navigating AI in B2B Growth: The AI Readiness Report 2025-2026, a new benchmark study examining how B2B marketing and revenue leaders are using AI, and why many organizations still struggle to scale it with confidence.

The research captures insights from senior growth leaders across more than 60 B2B organizations spanning technology, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and professional services.

One finding stood out. Eighty-eight percent of B2B leaders say AI is now part of their marketing strategy, but only 21 percent feel very confident they are using it effectively. The gap is not about access to tools. It is about readiness.

“AI adoption is widespread,” said Caroline DeVore, Executive Director of Growth and Innovation at StudioNorth. “What’s emerging now is a readiness gap that separates experimentation from real impact.”

Unlike many AI studies focused on platforms or capabilities, the report examines AI readiness through a growth execution lens, exploring the cultural, organizational, and operational factors that shape sustained impact.

Key insights from the research include:

Skills, not budget, are the primary barrier. Sixty-eight percent cite lack of in-house skills, while only 14 percent cite budget.

Sixty-eight percent cite lack of in-house skills, while only 14 percent cite budget. Alignment accelerates results. Organizations with strong marketing and sales alignment report higher satisfaction with AI outcomes.

Organizations with strong marketing and sales alignment report higher satisfaction with AI outcomes. AI’s role shifts from output to orchestration. Predictive analytics, sales enablement, and workflow integration now outpace content creation.

“What we heard consistently from leaders is they are focused on what’s possible,” said Stephanie Kargel, Director of Growth at MarketLauncher. “The challenge is doing it at scale, with governance, shared language, and trust across teams. This report dives into where the executives we spoke with are now and where they are focused next.”

The report introduces a five-stage AI maturity model, benchmarks readiness across industries, and offers practical guidance for growth leaders moving from experimentation to execution.

The AI Readiness Report 2025-2026 is available now at https://www.studionorth.com/ai-readiness-report-2025-2026

About StudioNorth

StudioNorth is a strategic B2B growth partner that helps organizations turn strategy into outcomes. We work with revenue teams to align insight, storytelling, and intelligent systems, improving decision-making, focus, and performance.

About MarketLauncher

MarketLauncher is a data-driven revenue growth partner for B2B companies. We specialize in sales development and market intelligence insights, win-loss analysis, and market research.

For more information contact Jennifer Cotter at jenniferc@studionorth.com.