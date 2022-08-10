Studio Designer Maps Path for Growth with Investment from Serent Capital

AUSTIN, Texas & SAN FRANCISCO & LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Studio Designer, a leading digital project management, product sourcing, and accounting platform for the interior design industry, has received an investment from Serent Capital, a growth-focused firm that invests in technology companies. The investment will allow Studio Designer to invest in developing new products and features and to scale key business operations.

“The partnership with Serent Capital starts an exciting new stage for our business,” stated Keith Granet, CEO of Studio Designer. “For more than 30 years, we have been committed to the mission of empowering designers’ creativity with innovative digital solutions. Serent provides a wealth of resources to help us deliver new product and service offerings that will accelerate our designer customers’ business success. We are excited to partner with Serent’s highly experienced and capable team to fuel our next phase of growth.”

Studio Designer is a fully integrated platform that features an all-in-one project management system with time billing, product sourcing, and proprietary accounting tools. For more than 30 years, Studio Designer has enabled the world’s leading designers to drive efficiency and growth, save time, and deliver beautiful projects to satisfied clients.

Stewart Lynn, Partner at Serent Capital, added, “We have been following Studio Designer and Keith’s success for a number of years and we have remained impressed as the company established itself as the true market leader with exceptional commitment from their customers. We’re energized by the opportunity to grow and support Studio Designer’s customer base alongside Keith and the entire team.”

More than 12,000 designers and staff use Studio Designer to streamline their purchasing process and improve efficiency for their clients. The company processes annually more than nearly $4 billion in invoices and has built the best-in-class product suite utilized by designers throughout the order management process.

Serent is an active investor in the real estate and construction technology market, having completed over ten platform investments over the last fifteen years. Some of Serent’s most recent investments include Buildertrend, CoConstruct, CINC (Commissions, Inc.), Next Gear Solutions (CoreLogic), Docutech, ManageAmerica, Mercury Network, and Optimal Blue.

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital invests in growing businesses with compelling solutions that exceed customer needs. As businesses grow and evolve, the opportunities and challenges they face change with them. The principals at Serent Capital have firsthand experience navigating growth through their experiences as CEOs, strategic advisors, and board members to successful businesses. Serent leverages their expertise and capital to help growing businesses thrive. For more information on Serent Capital, visit www.serentcapital.com.

About Studio Designer

Studio Designer is the leading digital project management, product sourcing, and accounting platform for the interior design industry. The fully integrated platform features an all-in-one project management system, client collaboration portal, product sourcing, tools, and designer-specific accounting software. For over 30 years, Studio Designer has enabled the world’s leading designers to drive efficiency and growth, save time, and deliver beautiful projects to satisfied clients. To learn more about Studio Designer visit https://www.studiodesigner.com/.

