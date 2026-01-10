Strong Tower Consulting Named “Best Places to Work,” Redefining Consulting Delivery with Enterprise-Grade AI

The firm continues its winning culture while embedding governed AI into client execution and internal operations for faster outcomes and real-time transparency at scale.

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the fourth time, Strong Tower Consulting has been honored by Seattle Business Magazine as one of Washington’s Best Places to Work, reaffirming the firm’s enduring commitment to its people and inclusive culture, while leading the industry forward with an evolution towards enterprise-grade, governed AI.

Strong Tower is celebrating this milestone as the firm undergoes a significant evolution, solidifying its position as a frontier AI firm by redefining modern consulting delivery through the industrialization of enterprise-grade, governed AI. Strong Tower’s differentiation is not simply adoption—it is industrialization: a governed AI operating model that scales across delivery and operations. By bringing AI into the core of execution, the firm drives outcomes that are faster, more consistent, and more transparent. The company’s new AI-driven consulting model enables:

Faster delivery cycles with consistent quality

Improved program control through real-time engagement intelligence

Stronger adoption at scale through repeatable patterns and enablement

Reduced operational friction through end-to-end workflow automation

automation Measurable value creation aligned to enterprise expectations and governance.

The firm's AI focus has also enabled initiatives across talent, technology, and global impact, including: Enterprise AI skilling, learning programs, and an AI tutoring proof-of-concept; the development of Consumer AI platforms and hands-on developer AI tooling; Global NGO enablement through AI solutions and adoption acceleration in the field; and large-scale internal adoption programs for Enterprise enablement and advanced agent usage.

“Our clients are tackling complex challenges in technology, data, and people — and in this time of fast change, they need a partner who understands more than code and algorithms,” said Lorna Croswell, Partner at Strong Tower Consulting. “They need the unparalleled efficiency and quality that governed AI provides, combined with the empathy, diverse perspectives, and commitment to values our people deliver. Our inclusion-first foundation gives us a unique edge in helping organizations adopt AI responsibly, strategically, and humanely, truly redefining the future of consulting.”

This evolution reflects the firm’s belief that inclusive consulting and technological innovation are not mutually exclusive — but deeply complementary.

With a workforce of more than 75% female team members, Strong Tower continues to champion diversity and belonging. The firm’s Women’s Leadership & Development group and its Returning Caregivers program remain cornerstone elements of its culture, offering formal and informal mentorship, meaningful support for career-returning professionals, and a work environment where everyone can grow.

“Being named a Best Place to Work for the fourth time means more than recognition — it confirms that we can scale, evolve, and deepen our expertise in cutting-edge AI while staying true to our founding values,” added Croswell. “We’re honored, energized, and more committed than ever to doing work that matters.”

About Strong Tower Consulting

Strong Tower is a Washington state-based frontier, AI-enabled consulting and delivery firm that is redefining modern consulting delivery through enterprise-grade, governed AI, powered by Inclusion Consulting. We are dedicated to trustworthy, high-quality client service and leverage the power of diversity to solve problems, embedding AI into client execution, engagement management, and internal operations to exceed expectations of our clients and employees with faster outcomes, higher quality, and real-time transparency at scale.

